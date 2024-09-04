The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System Manga Gets TV Anime by GoHands

The 11th compiled book volume of Brocco Lee 's manga adaptation of Nekoko 's The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System ( Tsuihō Sareta Tensei Jū Kishi wa Game Chishiki de Musō Suru ) light novel series confirmed the franchise 's listed a television anime adaptation on Thursday. The announcement noted that the anime is specifically adapting Brocco Lee 's manga.

GoHands is producing the anime, and the staff opened a site that unveiled a teaser promotional video and teaser visual for the anime.

Image via Comic Natalie ©猫子・武六甲理衣・じゃいあん・講談社／「追放された転生重騎士はゲーム知識で無双する」製作委員会

The announcement also noted that the manga is moving from Kodansha 's Yanmaga website to Kodansha 's Young Magazine , starting in the magazine's 41st issue on September 9.

Lee and the original light novel illustrator Jaian also provided the below illustrations to celebrate the anime's announcement (Lee's illustration in first image below, Jaian 's illustration in second image below).

Image via Comic Natalie ©猫子・武六甲理衣・じゃいあん・講談社／「追放された転生重騎士はゲーム知識で無双する」製作委員会

Image via Comic Natalie ©猫子・武六甲理衣・じゃいあん・講談社／「追放された転生重騎士はゲーム知識で無双する」製作委員会

Image via Amazon © Brocco Lee, Nekoko, Kodansha

Kodansha

"You good-for-nothing bastard. You are the son of a Sword Saint, yet you dare pull such a defective Class!?" During the Divine Blessing Ceremony of the 15-year-old Elma who came from a lineage of Sword Saints, he had manifested a commonly deemed defective class known as the Heavy Knight. He had been deprived of his position as the next head of the Edvan Household and was then exiled. The Heavy Knight class had an unbalanced status and useless skills, to top it off, it was even said to be a class cowardly and indolent people have. But, Elma knew better—that this world was the world of the game he had used to play before—and that the Heavy Knight class was the strongest class to exist. Elma made full use of the knowledge he had in his previous life and began his efficient walkthrough of the world he was reincarnated into.

is releasing the manga in English through itsservice, and it describes the story:

Nekoko began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in April 2021. Kodansha published the first print volume with illustrations by Jaian in June 2022, and the third volume shipped on February 2 earlier this year. Brocco Lee launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Yanmaga website in February 2022.

Seven Seas Entertainment also publishes Nekoko 's Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling and Disciple of the Lich light novel series in English, and also publishes RIO 's manga adaptation of the Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling novels.