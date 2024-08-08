The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System Novels, Manga Listed With TV Anime

Image via Amazon © Nekoko, Kodansha

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System

is listing the 11th compiled book volume of's manga adaptation of's) light novel series with an upcoming anime adaptation. The volume is slated to ship on September 5.

Kodansha is releasing the manga in English through its K MANGA service, and it describes the story:

"You good-for-nothing bastard. You are the son of a Sword Saint, yet you dare pull such a defective Class!?" During the〈Divine Blessing Ceremony〉of the 15-year-old Elma who came from a lineage of Sword Saints, he had manifested a commonly deemed defective class known as the Heavy Knight. He had been deprived of his position as the next head of the Edvan Household and was then exiled. The Heavy Knight class had an unbalanced status and useless skills, to top it off, it was even said to be a class cowardly and indolent people have. But, Elma knew better—that this world was the world of the game he had used to play before—and that the Heavy Knight class was the strongest class to exist. Elma made full use of the knowledge he had in his previous life and began his efficient walkthrough of the world he was reincarnated into.

Nekoko began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in April 2021. Kodansha published the first print volume with illustrations by Jaian in June 2022, and the third volume shipped on February 2 earlier this year. Brocco Lee launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Yanmaga website in February 2022. Kodansha published the 10th volume on June 19.

Seven Seas Entertainment also publishes Nekoko 's Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling and Disciple of the Lich light novel series in English, and also publishes RIO 's manga adaptation of the Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling novels.

Source: Kodansha