Ami Maeshima, Aimi Perform Themes for Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Anime

The website for the television anime of's) light novel series revealed on Thursday the theme song artists.performs the opening theme song "Fly Again!!," andperforms the ending theme song "Dramatic Tōhikō" (Dramatic Runaway Trip).

The anime will debut in April and will air on TBS and BS11 . An advance screening event will take place in Tokyo on March 15, and will screen the first four episodes of the show.

The anime will star:

Misuzu Hoshino ( The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious , Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Summer Pockets , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is overseeing the series scripts, Hiromi Ono ( Rinkai! ) is designing the characters, and Sōnosuke Takao ( Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , Mask Danshi: This Shouldn't Lead to Love ) is composing the music at Nichion .

Other staff members include:

J-Novel Club publishes the novels in English and describes the story:

We all have embarrassing memories or deep regrets from high school, right? Socially anxious college senior Natsuki Haibara sure does. When he thinks back on that time of his life, all he has are fleeting fantasies of a happy adolescence that could have been. Imagine his bewilderment and surprise, then, when he inexplicably finds himself seven years in the past—one month before his first year of high school! Can Haibara avoid his previous mistakes, make his way to the top of the school social pyramid, and end up with the girl of his dreams? Or will he be forced to relive three years of solitude as the most hated guy in school? He'll need all the help he can get in order to succeed, from a workout regimen to online how-to guides, a childhood friend, and plenty of sheer willpower. Watch as Haibara takes a second shot at his teenage years!

Hobby Japan shipped the first volume in December 2021. The series won the grand prize in the HJ Novel Award in 2020 and inspired a full-color vertical comic adaptation by Plus 81 and Misaomaru in June 2023. The novel series began its final arc in the ninth volume on July 1. Hobby Japan published the manga adaptation's third volume digitally on February 2.



Source: Haibara's Teenage New Game+ anime's website via Ota-Suke





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.