Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novels to Enter Final Arc in Volume 9

Series inspired vertical comic adaptation June 2023

Image via Amazon Japan

Kazuki Amamiya reported in the afterword for the eighth Haibara's Teenage New Game+ light novel volume on Friday that the series will begin its final arc, the second-year arc, in the next volume in 2025.

J-Novel Club publishes the series in English and describes the story:

We all have embarrassing memories or deep regrets from high school, right? Socially anxious college senior Natsuki Haibara sure does. When he thinks back on that time of his life, all he has are fleeting fantasies of a happy adolescence that could have been. Imagine his bewilderment and surprise, then, when he inexplicably finds himself seven years in the past—one month before his first year of high school! Can Haibara avoid his previous mistakes, make his way to the top of the school social pyramid, and end up with the girl of his dreams? Or will he be forced to relive three years of solitude as the most hated guy in school? He'll need all the help he can get in order to succeed, from a workout regimen to online how-to guides, a childhood friend, and plenty of sheer willpower. Watch as Haibara takes a second shot at his teenage years!

Hobby Japan shipped the first volume in December 2021. The series won the grand prize for the HJ Novel Award in 2020 and inspired a full-color vertical comic adaptation by Misaomaru in June 2023.

