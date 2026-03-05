My Secret Friend Haechi Animated Series, Produced by Seoul City, Surpasses 10 Million Views

Story follows mythical guardian who once protected gateway between spirit world, human world

Image via Seoul City website © Seoul City Government

The Seoul Government announced on March 3 that the animated series My Secret Friend Haechi, starring the city's official mascot Haechi, has surpassed 10 million cumulative views on YouTube .

The 26-episode animated series began airing on EBS in December 2025. The story follows Haechi, a mythical guardian who once protected the gateway between the spirit world and the human world, as he arrives in modern-day Seoul and embarks on adventures with an elementary school student named Yun-ho.

(The below video has English subtitles that can be toggled on.)



The series also features several well-known Seoul landmarks, including Bukhansan, Gwanghwamun, and the Han River.

The first half of the series (episodes 1–13) has completed its broadcast run but remains available on the official YouTube channel for the show and the Seoul City government's YouTube channel. The second half (episodes 14–26) is scheduled to air in June.

Fans can watch the full episodes on Seoul City's YouTube channel.

Source: YNA (Kyung-yoon Kim)