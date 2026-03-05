Monster Eater Light Anime Reveals Ending Song Artist, April 2 Debut

4-piece band niina performs "STORY" ending theme

Image via Animation ID's X/Twitter account ©錬金王・かわく・フーモア/LINE Digital Frontier/「魔物喰らいの冒険者～俺だけ魔物を 喰らって強くなる～」製作委員会

The staff for the television " light anime " of the webtoon adaptation of's) light novel series revealed on Thursday the anime's April 2 debut onat 25:00 JST (effectively April 3 at 1:00 a.m. JST). The anime's staff also revealed that the band niina will perform the ending theme song "STORY."

The anime will star Makoto Furukawa as Rudd and Yuki Nakashima as Elyssia.

Hikaru Sato is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio . Kazuya Takahashi is overseeing the production, and nanogram.inc is credited for collaborating on the production. onoken ( With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess , Chaos;Child , Accel World ) is composing the anime's music, Yūichi Imaizumi ( Cardfight!! Vanguard , Medalist two seasons, With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess ) is the sound director, and Hiroki Nozaki ( Arakawa Under the Bridge two seasons, Fate/Zero ) and Airi Kobayashi ( Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess ) are both in charge of sound effects.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes TATE 's manga adaptation of the novels and describes the story:

Nobody wants "Grubby Forager" Rudd on their adventuring team. His nickname—and his stench—come from his constant treks into the Noxious Labyrinth to gather medicinal herbs, a job he survives only thanks to his status immunity skill. When he's finally recruited as a party porter, things seem to be looking up... Until a deadly dungeon monster appears and his fake allies use him as bait before abandoning him! Wounded, destitute, and barely surviving the attack, Rudd breaks a forbidden taboo to stay alive: eating monsters. But the more he devours, the more power he gains, kicking off a thrilling, adventurous gourmet fantasy!

Renkinō launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2023. Earth Star Entertainment published the first novel volume with illustrations by Kawaku in August 2023, and the second volume in January 2024.

LINE Manga launched the novels' webtoon adaptation — produced by Kei Ichimatsu , Tanako Tanao , and whomor — in June 2024. LINE Digital Frontier released the webtoon's two compiled book volumes digitally on January 15.

TATE 's separate manga adaptation launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in August 2024. Square Enix will publish the manga's third volume on March 6.