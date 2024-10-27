Guilty Gear Strive Game Streams DLC Character Trailer for Queen Dizzy

Character launches as part of game's 4th season pass on October 31

Arc System Works ' Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game streamed a trailer for its DLC character Queen Dizzy on Wednesday. The character will launch on October 31 as part of the game's fourth season pass.

Season 4 launched on July 22. The season is adding Cyberpunk: Edgerunners character Lucy as a playable character along with a new character named Unika, and returning characters Dizzy and Venom. Venom will launch in early 2025, Unika in spring 2025, and Lucy in summer 2025.

The game originally launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021. Arc System Works released the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Game Pass in March 2023.

Guilty Gear Strive: Nintendo Switch Edition will launch on January 23, 2025.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO.

The first season pass of the game features five additional characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story. The "Season 2" DLC contains a total of four playable DLC characters, two new battle stages, and the second color pack. Season 3 launched in August 2023 and featured Johnny, Elphelt, A.B.A, and Slayer as DLC characters.

The game is inspiring the Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers television anime.

Source: Press release