BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Ni no Kuni II Get Xbox Releases in 2023

Microsoft announced in its Tokyo Game Show Xbox livestream on Thursday that Arc System Works ' BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, Guilty Gear -Strive- (pictured right) and Level-5's Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass and PC via Game Pass in 2023. BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle and Guilty Gear -Strive- are scheduled for spring 2023.

In addition, Spike Chunsoft 's Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony and a remastered version of Level-5's Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass and PC via Game Pass on Thursday.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle is a crossover between Arc System Works ' BlazBlue and Persona 4 Arena fighting games, French Bread's Under Night In-Birth game, and Rooster Teeth 's RWBY franchise . The title is a two-versus-two game.

The PlayStation 4 and Switch game shipped in Japan and Asia in May 2018. Arc System Works America released the game with an English dub in North America in June 2018, and PQube released the game in Europe later that same month. The game also launched on Steam in June 2018.

The Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, delayed from April 2021. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Level-5 released the Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PS4 and PC game worldwide in March 2018. A Switch version released in September 2021.

Level 5 debuted the fantasy role-playing game Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch for the PlayStation 3 in Japan in 2011, after a Ni no Kuni : Shikkoku no Madōshi game for Nintendo DS in 2010 and a game for Japanese phones. Namco Bandai Games then released Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch outside Japan in 2013. The RPG features cut scenes from Studio Ghibli .

A remastered version of Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch launched for PlayStation 4 and PC in September 2019, and the original Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch game's Switch version launched on the same day.

NIS America released Spike Chunsoft 's Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in September 2017. A smartphone version launched in April.

Source: Tokyo Game Show Xbox livestream