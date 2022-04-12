Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Game's Smartphone Version Launches Worldwide

Game was delayed from May 2021 launch

Spike Chunsoft launched the Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition game for Android and iOS worldwide on Tuesday.

The game launched in English and Japanese with English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese subtitles.

The game was originally slated for its Android and iOS release on May 26, 2021, but underwent a delay due to the detection of a "major flaw" during its final checking process.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

A new cast of 16 characters find themselves kidnapped and imprisoned in a school. Inside, some will kill, some will die, and some will be punished. Reimagine what you thought high-stakes, fast-paced investigation was as you investigate twisted murder cases and condemn your new friends to death

Spike Chunsoft announced the releases of the Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair , and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony games for smartphones in April 2019. The smartphone versions of the game include a revised interface including touchscreen play. The smartphone versions also include an event gallery, a facial expression and voice gallery, and a settings materials gallery. All three games will include the new subtitle "Anniversary Edition."

Spike Chunsoft released Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, the first game in the trilogy, for smartphones in May 2020, and released Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition for smartphones on August 2020.

NIS America released Danganronpa 1•2 Reload for PS4 in March 2014 in North America and Europe. Spike Chunsoft released the collection in Japan for PlayStation Vita in October 2013, after first releasing both games for PlayStation Portable. NIS America released Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony for PS4, PS Vita, and PC in September 2017. Spike Chunsoft released the game in Japan for PS4 and PS Vita in January 2017. NIS America then released a Danganronpa Trilogy collection for PlayStation 4 in March 2019.

The Danganronpa Decadence game collection, which also includes the Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp bonus board game, shipped as a physical exclusive on Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on December 3. The collection launched in Japan under the title Danganronpa Trilogy Pack + Happy Danganronpa S: Chōkōkōkyū no Nangoku Saikoro Kasshuku on November 4.

The franchise also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project.