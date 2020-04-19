Danganronpa 1-3 Games Get Smartphone Release

New version of games to include touchscreen play, galleries

Spike Chunsoft announced on Saturday that it will release the Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair , and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony games for smartphones.

The smartphone versions of the game will include a revised interface including touchscreen play. The smartphone versions will also include an event gallery, a facial expression and voice gallery, and a settings materials gallery. The three games will include the new subtitle "Anniversary Edition."

NIS America released a Danganronpa Trilogy collection for PlayStation 4 in March 2019.

NIS America released Danganronpa 1•2 Reload for PS4 in March 2014 in North America and Europe. Spike Chunsoft released the collection in Japan for PlayStation Vita in October 2013, after first releasing both games for PlayStation Portable.

NIS America released Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony for PS4, PS Vita, and PC in September 2017. Spike Chunsoft released the game in Japan for PS4 and PS Vita in January 2017.

Spike Chunsoft had teased on April 10 that 2020 would be a "Year of Danganronpa," since this year celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the first game in the franchise.

The franchise has sold 3.5 million copies globally, and also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an OVA .

Source: Famitsu.com