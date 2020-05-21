Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition Game Launches on iOS, Android

The official Twitter account for Spike Chunsoft 's Danganronpa game series announced on Thursday that the Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition game has launched on iOS and Android devices. Spike Chunsoft began streaming an announcement trailer:

Spike Chunsoft will also release the Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony games for smartphones.

The smartphone versions of the game include a revised interface with touchscreen play, an event gallery, a facial expression and voice gallery, and a settings materials gallery. The three games have the new subtitle "Anniversary Edition."

Spike Chunsoft had teased on April 10 that 2020 would be a "Year of Danganronpa ," since this year celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the first game in the franchise .

NIS America released Danganronpa 1•2 Reload for PS4 in March 2014 in North America and Europe. Spike Chunsoft released the collection in Japan for PlayStation Vita in October 2013, after first releasing both games for PlayStation Portable. NIS America released Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony for PS4, PS Vita, and PC in September 2017. Spike Chunsoft released the game in Japan for PS4 and PS Vita in January 2017. NIS America then released a Danganronpa Trilogy collection for PlayStation 4 in March 2019.

The franchise has sold 3.5 million copies globally, and also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an OVA .