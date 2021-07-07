Danganronpa Decadence Collection for Switch Launches on December 3

Spike Chunsoft , Inc. announced on Tuesday that it will release the Danganronpa Decadence game collection as a physical exclusive on Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on December 3. The collection will launch in Japan under the title Danganronpa Trilogy Pack + Happy Danganronpa S: Chōkōkōkyū no Nangoku Saikoro Kasshuku on November 4.

The collection will include the three main games in the series: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition , and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition . The game will also include Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp , an expanded version of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony's bonus board game with new scenes and interaction. All four games will also get separate digital releases on the Nintendo eShop.

The game collection will get a collector's edition that includes a 10th Anniversary Poster with new art drawn by Danganronpa character designer Rui Komatsuzaki , a remix soundtrack by Danganronpa music producer Masafumi Takada , a lenticular print set, and a collector's metal box.

The franchise has sold 3.5 million copies globally, and also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project.

