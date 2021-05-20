News
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition Game Heads to Switch on September 17
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that it will release Level-5's Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom game on Nintendo Switch as Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition physically and digitally on September 17 in the Americas and Europe. The company streamed an announcement trailer:
The Switch version will feature all of the DLC, including "The Lair of the Lost Lord" and "Tale of a Timeless Tome," from the original 2018 game.
Level-5 released the Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PS4 and PC game worldwide in March 2018.
Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino, artist Yoshiyuki Momose (The Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Only Yesterday, Pom Poko), and Hayao Miyazaki's longtime collaborator Joe Hisaishi (Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away) all returned for story and general direction, character designs, and music, respectively.
Level 5 debuted the fantasy role-playing game Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for the PlayStation 3 in Japan in 2011, after a Ni no Kuni: Shikkoku no Madōshi game for Nintendo DS in 2010 and a game for Japanese phones. Namco Bandai Games then released Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch outside Japan in 2013. The RPG features cut scenes from Studio Ghibli.
A remastered version of Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch launched for PlayStation 4 and PC in September 2019, and the original Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch game's Switch version launched on the same day.
Netmarble is developing the Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds smartphone game, which will debut in Japan on June 10.
The franchise inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in August 2019.
Sources: Press release, Bandai Namco Entertainment's Twitter account
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.