Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition Game Heads to Switch on September 17

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that it will release Level-5's Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom game on Nintendo Switch as Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition physically and digitally on September 17 in the Americas and Europe. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The Switch version will feature all of the DLC, including "The Lair of the Lost Lord" and "Tale of a Timeless Tome," from the original 2018 game.

Level-5 released the Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PS4 and PC game worldwide in March 2018.

Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino , artist Yoshiyuki Momose ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes , Only Yesterday , Pom Poko ), and Hayao Miyazaki 's longtime collaborator Joe Hisaishi ( Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind , Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away ) all returned for story and general direction, character designs, and music, respectively.

Level 5 debuted the fantasy role-playing game Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch for the PlayStation 3 in Japan in 2011, after a Ni no Kuni : Shikkoku no Madōshi game for Nintendo DS in 2010 and a game for Japanese phones. Namco Bandai Games then released Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch outside Japan in 2013. The RPG features cut scenes from Studio Ghibli .

A remastered version of Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch launched for PlayStation 4 and PC in September 2019, and the original Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch game's Switch version launched on the same day.

Netmarble is developing the Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds smartphone game, which will debut in Japan on June 10.

The franchise inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in August 2019.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.