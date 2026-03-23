Mages. to Launch The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Game on July 23

Game to launch for Switch, Switch 2

MAGES. announced on Sunday that Saekisan 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten ( Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken ) light novel series is getting a game adaptation titled Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken Memorial Vacation, which will launch for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on July 23. Pre-order for the game has started on Monday.

MAGES. describes the adventure game as a "sweet and frustrating trip to Okinawa."

Anime cast members who will reprise their roles for the game are:

Saekisan began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Hanekoto in June 2019. Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English. A manga adaptation by Suzu Yūki launched on the Manga UP! service in January 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga.

The anime adaptation's first season premiered on Tokyo MX in January 2023. The series also aired on BS NTV and AT-X . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. Kenichi Imaizumi ( Brynhildr in the Darkness , third Kingdom season) supervised the first season at project No.9 , and Li Hua Wang (name romanization not confirmed) directed the season.

The anime's second season will premiere on April 3 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EDT), and on BS NTV on April 4 at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 5 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will also stream simultaneously on the ABEMA and d Anime Store streaming services. Chihiro Kumano ( The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei ) is directing the second season at project No.9 , taking over from Li Hua Wang .