HIDIVE Announces English Dub Cast for Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling TV Anime

Dub premiered on March 18

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures © 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会

HIDIVE revealed the cast for the English dub of the television anime of storywriter Nekoko and illustrator NAJI yanagida 's Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling ( Tensei Shitara Dragon no Tamago Datta: Saikyō Igai Mezasanee ) light novel series on March 13. The English dub premiered on March 18.

The cast includes:

Amanda Cielo , Cyrus Rodas , John Swasey , Nickolette Kong , and Stephen Alcala provide additional voices.

John Swasey directed the dub , Marta Bechtol wrote the script, and Brent Marshall mixed the audio. Keegan Daleo is the audio engineer.

The anime debuted on AT-X on January 10 at 9:30 p.m., on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m., and Sun TV at 11:30 p.m. The anime then debuted on BS11 on January 11.

HIDIVE is streaming the anime, and screened the North American premiere at last year's Anime Frontier event in Fort Worth, TX, which took place from December 12-14.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the light novel series and RIO 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters–the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!

Nekoko began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2015. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the story in print with art by NAJI yanagida in December 2015, and published 12 volumes. Square Enix took over publishing of the novel series, and has published volumes 13-16. Square Enix published the 17th and final volume on January 7.

RIO launched the manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in May 2017. Earth Star Entertainment has so far published eight compiled book volumes. The ninth volume shipped on January 9.

Source: HIDIVE