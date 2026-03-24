Uso Tantei Tomanto Anime Shorts Gets 'Updated' Version With Voices on TV

Fanworks announced on Tuesday that its Uso Tantei Tomanto (Lie Detective Tomanto) short anime series with San-X will have an "updated" version that will begin airing weekly within the ZIP! morning variety program on the NTV channel on March 30.

Image via Comic Natalie © SAN-X , FANWORKS / トマント探偵事務所

The new updated version will have a voice cast, which includes:

Hazumu Sakuta ( Sumikko Gurashi Sorairo no Mainichi , Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Tsugihagi Kōjō no Fushigi na Ko ) is directing the anime at Fanworks . Yoichi Kato ( The IDOLM@STER Million Live! , Yo-kai Watch ) supervised and wrote the scripts. Michihiko Suwa ( Case Closed , Inuyasha ) is the production planner.

Yoko Usami directed the first short series at Fanworks .

The company teases the series as a "cute x mystery" anime. The "authentic mystery" story follows Tomanto and friends as they solve mysteries using vegetable and fruit trivia. (Tomanto's name is an apparent wordplay on the words "tomato" and "mantle" or manto, for the Inverness cape popularly associated with the Sherlock Holmes character.)

The first short series premiered on TRAIN TV, the video platform on Japan Railways trains' in-car displays, in October 2025, with the 26th and final episode slated to premiere on April 5. The shorts stream on the TRAIN TV website and YouTube after they premiere.

The company teases the series as a "cute x mystery" anime. The "authentic mystery" story follows Tomanto and friends as they solve mysteries using vegetable and fruit trivia. (Tomanto's name is an apparent wordplay on the words "tomato" and "mantle" or manto, for the Inverness cape popularly associated with the Sherlock Holmes character.)

The two companies also collaborated on the fourth Sumikko Gurashi film titled Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Sora no Ōkoku to Futari no Ko (The Sky Kingdom and the Two Children), which opened in Japan in October 2025.

A new short anime series titled Sumikko Gurashi: Koko ga Ochitsukun Desu (This Is Where I Relax) premiered on the NTV network in the ZIP! morning variety program's new "ZIP! 1-Minute Anime" segment in April 2025, with each episode streaming on TVer and YouTube for one week after the program's airing. Gaku Kinoshita served as the overall director and technical director of the shorts at Fanworks .

Source: Comic Natalie