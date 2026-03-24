Roll Over and Die Anime Casts Tetsu Inada

Inada voices character "Mother" who will appear in episode 12

The staff of the television anime based on writer kiki and illustrator Kinta 's ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! ( "Omae Gotoki ga Maō ni Kateru to Omou na" to Yūsha Party o Tsuihō Sareta node, Ōto de Kimama ni Kurashitai ) light novel series announced on Tuesday that Tetsu Inada will voice the character Mother, who will appear in the anime's 12th episode on Thursday. Mother is a man who wears an apron and evokes a sense of motherhood. He always wears a forced, gentle smile, making it hard to read his true emotions.

Image via Roll Over and Die anime's X/Twitter account ©kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project





Image courtesy of AQUA ARIS ©kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Flum Apricot was never meant to be a hero. Despite stats that were zeroes across the board and a power she can't even use, she somehow finds herself a member of a party of heroes. But Flum's life hits rock bottom when the party's renowned sage, Jean Inteige, decides that the useless girl is dead weight, and arranges to have her sold into slavery. Tossed to monsters to be feasted upon for her master's entertainment, Flum makes the desperate choice to reach for a cursed weapon…and something new awakens within her. A grimdark tale about one woman's blood-soaked quest to reclaim her life!

The anime stars:

Nobuharu Kamanaka ( Detective Conan ) is directing the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is handling the series composition. Character designers are Miki Matsumoto ( Summer Time Rendering ), Fumio Matsumoto (Orient), Takaaki Fukuyo (Dies irae), and Takafumi Furusawa ( Berserk of Gluttony ). Ryō Takahashi ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is composing the music.

PassCode performs the opening theme song "Liberator." Hirachi Koji composed and arranged the song, and ucio and Konnie Aoki wrote the lyrics. Yuki Tanaka performs the ending theme song "I Need." Tomoya Kinoshita composed and arranged the song, and Masami Okui wrote the lyrics.

The anime debuted on January 8 on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 24:30 (effectively January 9 at 12:30 a.m.). The anime then aired on AT-X starting on January 10. The anime premiered under the international title Roll Over and Die . Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs worldwide excluding Asia, but including India and the Indian Subcontinent.

Seven Seas is also releasing the novel series in audiobook format featuring narrator Emily Bauer .

kiki launched the novel series with illustrations by Kinta in 2018, and Micro Magazine will publish the eighth volume digitally in Japan on March 30. The novel series changed artists with the fifth volume, with kodamazon drawing the illustrations. The manga and light novels have a combined 415,000 copies in circulation (including digital copies sold).

Additionally, Seven Seas is also releasing Sunao Minakata 's manga adaptation. The manga adaptation debuted in 2018, and Micro Magazine published the eighth volume on February 27.

Seven Seas previously released Minakata's Akuma no Riddle: Riddle Story of Devil manga.