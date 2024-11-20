Seven Seas Licenses Himegasaki Sakurako Is a Hot Mess & Adored By an Elite Officer: Could This Be Love? Manga, 12 Kingdoms Novels, 7 More Titles

Also licensed:audiobook,audiobook, more

Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Title: Himegasaki Sakurako Is a Hot Mess

Creator(s): Kōsuke Yasuda

Release Date: June 2025 (volume 1)

Summary:

Who wouldn't have a thing for Himegasaki Sakurako? With her blonde pigtails, cute demeanor, and buxom body, she draws all of the eyes at school. If only her crush, Mimori Natsuki, saw her as more than his childhood gal pal! Can this loveable loser stop getting into embarrassing situations and finally land the boy of her dreams?

Title: Adored By an Elite Officer: Could This Be Love?

Creator(s): Murasaki Nishino, Gondawara

Release Date: May 2025 (volume 1, Steamship imprint)

Summary:

Not only has Nagiko's employer gone belly up, but she's also been dumped by her longtime boyfriend! Feeling adrift, she reunites with her childhood friend Samegawa Kohei for the first time in years. And in the middle of catching up, he…proposes marriage?! The engagement may seem impulsive, but Kohei is clumsy, sweet, kind, and completely devoted to his new wife! What's more, his job in the Japanese Self-Defense Force requires daily training, and his extraordinary declarations of love never stop! Hearts will flutter in this newlywed romance!

Title: Two Guys at the Vet Clinic

Creator(s): Sinonome

Release Date: July 2025 ( Seven Seas BL Label imprint)

Summary:

Takaha, a veterinary student, finds a stray cat that needs help and rushes it to an animal hospital…where he falls in love at first sight with Baba, the director. Trying to get closer to him, Takaha gets a job there, and Baba's flirtatious behavior inflames his feelings till he can no longer repress them… A slow burn age-gap BL story about a straightforward younger veterinarian and his complicated boss!

Title: I'll Forget You Starting Today, Senpai!

Creator(s): Megumi Yamaguchi

Release Date: May 2025 (volume 1)

Summary:

Hiromi is suddenly reunited with her high school boyfriend–at a professional match-making service! But their reunion isn't a sweet one, because he doesn't seem to remember Hiromi at all. In fact, he starts making wild accusations that make her question all her memories from back then. This sharp-tongued stranger is like an entirely different person from the guy she remembers! Is this a match doomed to fail?

Title: Qualia the Purple audiobook

Creator(s): Hisamitsu Ueo , Shirou Tsunashima

Narrator: Katy Vaughn

Release Date: November 28 (Siren imprint)

Summary:

Junior high schooler Marii Yukari sees all humans, aside from herself, as robots through her vivid, purple eyes. Yet even with such a strange perspective on the world, her classmates treat her like an unassuming, strange girl, including Manabu “Gaku” Hatou, her sole friend. Yet strange things start occurring around Yukari, and when she is recruited into an underground organization due to her unique talents, Manabu finds herself tangled up in a realm of dangerous experiments and quantum physics unlike anything she could have ever imagined! Yet is her friendship with Marii enough to save them both from whatever awaits them in the scientific underbelly of the world?

Title: ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! audiobook

Creator(s): kiki, kinta

Narrator: Emily Bauer

Release Date: December 5 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary:

Flum Apricot was never meant to be a hero. Despite stats that were zeroes across the board and a power she can't even use, she somehow finds herself a member of a party of heroes. But Flum's life hits rock bottom when the party's renowned sage, Jean Inteige, decides that the useless girl is dead weight, and arranges to have her sold into slavery. Tossed to monsters to be feasted upon for her master's entertainment, Flum makes the desperate choice to reach for a cursed weapon…and something new awakens within her. A grimdark tale about one woman's blood-soaked quest to reclaim her life!

Title: Sweet Heat Before Falling in Love: The CEO and His Fated Omega

Creator(s): Yun

Release Date: June 2025 ( Steamship imprint)

Summary:

To dodge relentless alpha suitors, omega office worker Uiko hides behind the facade of a beta. But when an unexpected heat hits, she seeks refuge at AΩ—an exclusive sex salon where omegas meet their perfect alpha match. Paired with a mysterious, masked alpha, Uiko's world is rocked by pleasure like never before. But back at the office, she starts to suspect her irresistible mystery man might be much closer than she ever realized.

Title: BL Game Rebirth: My New Life as the Hero's Younger Brother

Creator(s): Yui Hanaka, Kana, Shive

Release Date: July 2025 (volume 1, Seven Seas BL Label imprint)

Summary:

When an office lady is reincarnated into the world of a spicy BL game she played, she's shocked to find out that she's now part of the story…as the younger brother of the main character! What's more, by the time “Akira” realizes what's going on, his older brother has already gotten together with one of the game's love interests! But what about the other boys? How will they cope with losing out on the beloved main character? And what's in store for the main pair after the credits roll? Akira couldn't have asked to be in a more delicious position! But the weird thing is…he doesn't remember there being a younger brother when he played the game?!

Title: The Twelve Kingdoms novel series

Creator(s): Fuyumi Ono , Akihiro Yamada

Release Date: July 2025 (volume 1)

Summary:

When high school student Youko Nakajima is approached by an enigmatic, blonde-haired stranger named Keiki, her life is turned upside down. Whisked away into the perilous world of The Twelve Kingdoms —a realm teeming with mythical beasts, ancient prophecies, and political intrigue—Youko finds herself alone and hunted. With danger at every corner, she must fight to survive, all while grappling with shocking revelations about her true identity that could shatter everything she thought she knew. Shadow of the Moon, Shadow of the Sea introduces readers to a breathtaking fantasy world, where nations rise and fall, and destiny awaits those who dare to seize it!

Title: Ripping Someone Open Only Makes Them Bleed audiobook

Creator(s): Yoru Sumino

Release Date: December 12 (Siren imprint)

Summary:

Seventeen-year-old Akane has everything she could ever want: friends, a boyfriend, and an all-round perfect life. No one knows that her every move is a calculated performance, dictated by a compulsive need to be liked. Her flawless act is disrupted when she meets a man named Ai, who looks and sounds exactly like the protagonist of Akane's favorite novel. Can this be a coincidence? And if not, what does it mean?