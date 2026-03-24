'Draw This, Then Die!' Anime's 2nd Teaser Reveals 4 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Minoru Toyoda 's Draw This, Then Die! ( Kore Kaite Shine ) manga revealed the anime's second teaser promotional video, "Lost World" visual, and more cast members on Tuesday.





The newly announced cast members are (from left in image above):

Noriko Hidaka as Pokota, a character that appears in Ai's "bible manga" Robota to Pokota (Robota and Pokota) and her imaginary friend

as Pokota, a character that appears in Ai's "bible manga" (Robota and Pokota) and her imaginary friend Atsumi Tanezaki as Nana Teramura, the manager of a manga rental shop that Ai frequently visits

as Nana Teramura, the manager of a manga rental shop that Ai frequently visits Yukana as Hana Kongōji, an editor at Shogakukan and Rei Teshima's former editor

as Hana Kongōji, an editor at and Rei Teshima's former editor Kikuko Inoue as Hebichika-sensei, the creator of Sweet Hebi Ichigo manga that sold over 1 million copies

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and describes the story:

Ai Yasumi, a first-year high schooler living on the remote island of Izu Ōshima, has one obsession: manga. When she discovers that her long-idolized but reclusive favorite manga creator, Yasuno-sensei, will make a rare appearance at Comitia, Ai doesn't hesitate—she has to meet her hero. But that single decision sets off a chain of encounters that will shatter her assumptions about art, genius, and what it truly means to create.

The anime stars:

Hiroaki Akagi ( The Dangers in My Heart , Teasing Master Takagi-san ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation . Hiroko Fukuda ( Teasing Master Takagi-san the Movie , Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me ) is overseeing the series scripts and is also writing the scripts along with Aki Itami ( Teasing Master Takagi-san season 3), and Kanichi Katō ( The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season ). Takekazu Segawa ( The Dangers in My Heart sub-character designer) is designing the anime's characters.

Additional staff includes:

The series will air on NTV 's now one-hour "Friday Anime Night" programming block at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT) starting in July.

Toyoda ( Love Roma ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in November 2021, and the series is also available on Sunday Webry . The eighth volume shipped in October 2025.

The manga won an award at the 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2025, and also won the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023. Additionally, the manga ranked at #6 for manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga is Amazing!) guidebook.