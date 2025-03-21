Minoru Toyoda's Kore Kaite Shine Manga Gets TV Anime

Award-winning series about high school girl who loves manga launched in 2021

Shogakukan announced on Friday that Minoru Toyoda 's Kore Kaite Shine manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will air on NTV . The tagline on the below first visual reads, "For everyone who loves manga."

Image via Shogakukan © Minoru Toyoda, Shogakukan

Toyoda ( launched the manga in'smagazine in November 2021, and the series is also available on. The sixth volume shipped in August 2024.

The manga is set in Izuōshima, an island 120 kilometers south of Tokyo. The story centers on Ai Yasumi, a high school girl who loves to read manga, and learns about the joy and pain of drawing her own manga.

The manga won an award at the 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January, and also won the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023. Additionally, the manga ranked at #6 for manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga is Amazing!) guidebook.

