'Draw this, then die!' Anime Reveals Main Cast, More Staff

The official website for the television anime of Minoru Toyoda 's Draw This, Then Die! ( Kore Kaite Shine ) manga revealed the main visual, main cast, and additional staff members for the series on Wednesday.





The anime will star (image above from left to right):

as Sachi Akafuku, Ai's classmate Inori Minase as Hikaru Sekiryū, a first-year high school girl and amateur manga creator who moved in Izuōshima

Hiroko Fukuda ( Teasing Master Takagi-san the Movie , Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me ) is overseeing the series scripts and is also writing the scripts along with Aki Itami ( Teasing Master Takagi-san season 3), and Kanichi Katō ( The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season ). Takekazu Segawa ( The Dangers in My Heart sub-character designer) is designing the anime's characters.

Additional staff includes:

Hiroaki Akagi ( The Dangers in My Heart , Teasing Master Takagi-san ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation .

The anime will premiere in July on NTV and its affiliated channels.

The manga is set in Izuōshima, an island 120 kilometers south of Tokyo. The story centers on Ai Yasumi, a high school girl who loves to read manga, and learns about the joy and pain of drawing her own manga.

Toyoda ( Love Roma ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in November 2021, and the series is also available on Sunday Webry . The eighth volume shipped in October 2025.

The manga won an award at the 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2025, and also won the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023. Additionally, the manga ranked at #6 for manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga is Amazing!) guidebook.