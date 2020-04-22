Seven Seas Licenses I'm in Love With the Villainess Novels, Roll Over and Die Manga

Also: The Sorcerer King of Destruction and the Golem of the Barbarian Queen novels/manga, How Many Light-Years to Babylon? manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the I'm in Love With the Villainess novels, The Sorcerer King of Destruction and the Golem of the Barbarian Queen novels and manga, ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! manga, and How Many Light-Years to Babylon? manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Inori and Hanagata's I'm in Love With the Villainess ( Watashi no Oshi wa Akuyaku Reijō. ) novels in print on November 10. The company also plans to release the volume early digitally, and it describes the story:

Ordinary office worker Oohashi Rei wakes up in the body of the protagonist of her favorite otome game, Revolution. To her delight, the first person to greet her is also her favorite character, Claire Francois–the main antagonist of the story! Now, Rei is determined to romance Claire instead of the game's male leads. But how will her villainous lady love react to this new courtship?!

Inori launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in January 2018, and Amazon published the second compiled book volume digitally in September.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Northcarolina and Shiba's The Sorcerer King of Destruction and the Golem of the Barbarian Queen ( Hametsu no Madō Ō to Gooremu no Banhi ) novels in print on November 24. The company also plans to release the volume early digitally, and it describes the story:

In a land of swords and sorcery, a ritual is conducted to summon forth the “sorcerer king” who will bring about ruin–but succeeds only in summoning an ordinary human boy from Earth. Stripped of his name and memories but endowed with sudden, enormous magic power, our protagonist has no intention of destroying the world. Fortunately for him, tinkering with his newfound magic results in the creation of a powerful (and beautiful) new partner…and she can keep him safe!

Northcarolina launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in December 2016 and ended it in July 2018. Kadokawa released the second compiled book volume with Shiba's art in December 2018.

Seven Seas will release Hinako Inoue's manga adaptation of the novels in print and digitally, and the first volume will debut on December 22. Kadokawa released the first compiled book volume in July 2019.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Sunao Minakata 's ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! ( "Omae Gotoki ga Maō ni Kateru to Omou na" to Yūsha Party o Tsuihō Sareta node, Ōto de Kimama ni Kurashitai ) manga in print and digitally on February 16, 2021. The company describes the manga:

Flamme Apricot would've been content to live her entire life in her little village in peace. Unfortunately for her, a god prophesied she would be the one to defeat the Demon King–and Flamme, with her terrible stats and useless abilities, has known nothing but misery ever since. Her life hits rock bottom when the hero's party, fed up with dragging her dead weight along, decides to sell her off into slavery to get rid of her. But a brush with death finally awakens something in Flamme–rather than ending, her story might just be getting started. And this time, instead of a traitorous party, she has a woman she loves by her side. This manga adaptation of the light novels of the same name is drawn by Sunao Minakata , the artist of the action yuri manga Akuma no Riddle: Riddle Story of Devil .

The manga adapts kiki and Kinta 's novels of the same name, which Seven Seas is also publishing. Kiki launched the novel series with illustrations by Kinta in 2018, and Micro Magazine published the third volume in Japan in July 2019. Micro Magazine released the first volume of the manga on January 30. Seven Seas previously released Minakata's Akuma no Riddle: Riddle Story of Devil manga .

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Douman Seiman's How Many Light-Years to Babylon? manga in print and digitally on December 1. The company describes the manga:

“Bub” is the last human in the whole galaxy, and he doesn't even know how it happened. After being found in a space capsule, he discovers that Earth was destroyed and that everyone he ever knew is dead. Now, as he travels around the galaxy with his scavenger friends, he's trying to figure out his past, what happened to Earth, and how to best pick up alien chicks (the human race won't repopulate itself, after all). Blast off with this unique and hilarious self-contained manga!

The manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine in 2017, and the publisher released the first volume in September 2019. Seven Seas is also releasing Seiman's The Voynich Hotel manga in English.