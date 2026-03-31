R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Game's Trailer Reveals June 18 Release

Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, PC game had many delays

NIS America announced on Tuesday that it will release Granzella's R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos game in the West for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June 18. The company streamed a trailer:

There is a Limited Edition for Switch, PS4, and PS5. It includes the Deluxe Edition of the game, a two-disc soundtrack, conceptual art card set, Rwf-9A Arro Head acrylic stand, Bwf-1Dα Bydo System α acrylic stand, and a collector's box. However, the Limited Edition and Deluxe Edition for Xbox Series X|S have been cancelled.

The sci-fi tactical simulation game was originally slated for release in summer 2023 in the West for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam , but Granzella delayed it to fall 2024, and then delayed it again to 2025. The game got another delay to 2026, but added a new Switch 2 version.

NIS America describes R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos :

Outsmart and outgun your opponent in R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, the ultimate turn-based strategy shoot-'em-up collection! This two-game combination of the classic R-Type Tactics titles arrives on modern consoles for the first time, equipped with an armada of unique units to deploy across dozens of levels, all visually realized in Unreal Engine 5. Multiple campaigns allow you to take on the Bydo Empire before playing as them yourself, while competitive online play lets you square off against others.

The game launched in Japan on March 12.

The first R-Type arcade shooter debuted in 1987. R-Type Final debuted for the PS2 in 2003. R-Type Tactics and the R-Type Tactics II sequel debuted for the PlayStation Portable in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Tozai Games launched R-Type Dimensions , a compilation of the first two R-Type games, on PC via Steam in November 2018.

NIS America launched Granzella's R-Type Final 3 Evolved game for PlayStation 5 in North America and in Europe in April 2023.

Granzella released the R-Type Final 2 sequel game for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in April 2021.

Source: Press release