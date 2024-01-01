R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Game Launches in Fall 2024

Granzella announced on its YouTube channel on Friday that it will launch its R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in fall 2024.

The game was slated for release in summer 2023 in the West for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam but Granzella delayed it to 2024.

NIS America will publish the game in English and it describes R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos :

Outsmart and outgun your opponent in R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, the ultimate turn-based strategy shoot-'em-up collection! This two-game combination of the classic R-Type Tactics titles arrives on modern consoles for the first time, equipped with an armada of unique units to deploy across dozens of levels, all visually realized in Unreal Engine 5. Multiple campaigns allow you to take on the Bydo Empire before playing as them yourself, while competitive online play lets you square off against others.

The first R-Type arcade shooter debuted in 1987. R-Type Final debuted for the PS2 in 2003. R-Type Tactics and the R-Type Tactics II sequel debuted for the PlayStation Portable in 2007 and 2009, respectively. Tozai Games launched R-Type Dimensions , a compilation of the first two R-Type games, on PC via Steam in November 2018.

NIS America launched Granzella's R-Type Final 3 Evolved game for PlayStation 5 in North America on April 25 and in Europe on April 28.

Granzella released the R-Type Final 2 sequel game for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in April 2021.