Dark Horse Licenses The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Artbook

2024 book based on 2023 Switch game ships on October 20

Dark Horse Comics announced on Tuesday that it has licensed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom—Secrets of the Zonai hardcover artbook, based on Nintendo 's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , for release in English on October 20. The 472-page hardcover book features 50 pages of artwork, 300 pages of behind-the-scenes sketches that provide a look into the development process for the game, 80 pages detailing Hyrule's History up to the events of the game, and interviews with producer Eiji Aonuma , director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, and art director Satoru Takizawa.

Image courtesy of Dark Horse © 2022 Dark Horse Comics. All rights reserved.

The Hero's Edition of the release includes extra features such as a slipcase and art print.

Image courtesy of Dark Horse © 2022 Dark Horse Comics. All rights reserved.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Master Works book launched in Japan in August 2024.

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo 's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment , a new game in the Hyrule Warriors series and a spinoff of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, launched for Nintendo Switch 2 on November 6.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched on Switch in May 2023.

The game won the grand prize for Engineering at the CEDEC2025 (Computer Entertainment Developers Conference 2025) awards last July.

Source: Press release