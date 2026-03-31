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Dark Horse Licenses The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Artbook
posted on by Anita Tai
Dark Horse Comics announced on Tuesday that it has licensed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom—Secrets of the Zonai hardcover artbook, based on Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, for release in English on October 20. The 472-page hardcover book features 50 pages of artwork, 300 pages of behind-the-scenes sketches that provide a look into the development process for the game, 80 pages detailing Hyrule's History up to the events of the game, and interviews with producer Eiji Aonuma, director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, and art director Satoru Takizawa.
The Hero's Edition of the release includes extra features such as a slipcase and art print.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Master Works book launched in Japan in August 2024.
Nintendo and Koei Tecmo's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a new game in the Hyrule Warriors series and a spinoff of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, launched for Nintendo Switch 2 on November 6.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched on Switch in May 2023.
The game won the grand prize for Engineering at the CEDEC2025 (Computer Entertainment Developers Conference 2025) awards last July.
Source: Press release