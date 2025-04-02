Hyrule Warriors Gets Age of Imprisonment Spinoff to Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Switch 2

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday it and Koei Tecmo 's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment , a new game in the Hyrule Warriors series and a spinoff of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . The game will launch in winter for Switch 2.

The game's events take place prior to the beginning of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , and tells the story of the Imprisoning War and Zelda's involvement in it. The trailer teases Zelda as a protagonist, as well as Rauru and Mineru as playable characters.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo released the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Nintendo Switch game in November 2020. The game is a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild set 100 years earlier.

Koei Tecmo Games released Hyrule Warriors for the Wii U in Japan in August 2014 and in the West in September 2014. The company released Hyrule Warriors Legends in Japan in January 2016, and in North America and Europe in March 2016. Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition launched for the Switch in Japan in March 2018 and in the West in May 2018.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , launched for Switch in May 2023. The sequel game was previously delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to extend development time. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom , the first mainline game in the series that stars Zelda as the main playable character, as opposed to Link, launched for Nintendo Switch on September 26. The top-down game features an artstyle similar to the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening , which shipped for Switch in September 2019.