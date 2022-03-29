The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Game Delayed to Spring 2023

Video teases some game footage

Nintendo and The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma announced on Tuesday that the upcoming sequel game to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch has been delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to extend devlopment time. The video previews some game footage, and it teases that the expanded world goes beyond the ground and skies. The game will also feature new encounters and gameplay elements.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017.

The game won Game of the Year at the 35th Golden Joystick Awards ceremony in November 2017, won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2017 in December 2017, and won Game of the Year at The SXSW Gaming Awards ceremony in March 2018.

KOEI Tecmo Games' Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Nintendo Switch game, a sequel to Hyrule Warriors and a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild set 100 years earlier, launched in November 2020.