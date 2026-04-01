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Crunchyroll to Stream Haibara's Teenage New Game+, RILAKKUMA, The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
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Haibara's Teenage New Game+ key visual
Image via Haibara's Teenage New Game+ anime's website
©雨宮和希・ホビージャパン／「灰原くんの強くて青春ニューゲーム」製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is also streaming the following anime for the spring 2026 season:

Crunchyroll previously announced most of the titles it is streaming for this season.

Source: Email correspondence

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