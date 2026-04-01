News
Crunchyroll to Stream Haibara's Teenage New Game+, RILAKKUMA, The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is also streaming the following anime for the spring 2026 season:
Crunchyroll previously announced most of the titles it is streaming for this season.
- Always a Catch! — April 1
- Haibara's Teenage New Game+ (pictured right) — April 2
- Killed Again, Mr. Detective?. — April 2
- RILAKKUMA — April 3
- Ace of Diamond Act II Second Season — April 5
- My Ribdiculous Reincarnation (Megami "Isekai Tensei Nani ni Naritai Desu ka" Ore "Yūsha no Rokkotsu de") — April 7
- Pardon the Intrusion, I’m Home! (Tadaima, Ojamasaremasu!) — April 7
- The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch — April 12
Crunchyroll previously announced most of the titles it is streaming for this season.
Source: Email correspondence