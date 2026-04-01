Pink Aomata Launches New Historical Boys Love Manga

Kinban!! ~Edo Kinban Boys' Life~ debuted on March 28

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shinshokan 's Wings web magazine announced that Pink Aomata 's new manga Kinban!! ~Edo Kinban Boys' Life~ (Kinban!! Edo Servant Boys' Life) has launched in this year's March issue on Saturday.

Image via Wings © Pink Aomata, 1999-2025 SHINSHOKAN Co.,Ltd.

The series follows low-ranking samurai Harutarō from the boonies, who is specially selected to serve as an attendant for the local lord in Edo. He is accompanied by his childhood friend whom he also has a crush on.

Aomata ended the Tenkaichi!! manga in Shinshokan 's Wings magazine in August 2013. JManga had published the manga's first compiled book volume in English digitally before the website ended its service in May of the same year.

Aomata's Fight!! manga inspired the 1993 OVA Fight!! Spirit of the Sword , which Media Blasters released in 2001.