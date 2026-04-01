The Spring 2026 Anime Preview Guide

by The ANN Editorial Team,

spring-2026-preview-guide

Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2026 Anime Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our team of critics writes up their impressions instantly, to be posted here as they go along. Each critic will cover as many shows as they can handle, giving you alternate takes on almost every show.

The guide is ongoing, organized by series, and updated multiple times a day. Throughout the next two weeks, we'll be updating as often as possible with new perspectives on new episodes from our team of critics. New reviews will be posted as soon as they're written, with each critic's name being added to the roster beneath the show's title. Check back a couple of times every day during the guide, and you're likely to see new shows pop up with multiple takes to enjoy!

Please remember that this is a preview guide. It is designed to give you a taste of the first episode of a show with a preliminary opinion and a few thoughts on whether or not the show has potential. These are not intended to be blanket judgments of these series as a whole. All reviews use the same rating scale: 1-5, with 1 being the lowest.


Ghost Concert: missing Songs
Rebecca Silverman, James Beckett,
Richard Eisenbeis, Caitlin Moore
Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun
Rebecca Silverman, Richard Eisenbeis,
Caitlin Moore, James Beckett
MAO
James Beckett, Richard Eisenbeis,
Caitlin Moore, Rebecca Silverman

Needy Girl Overdose
James Beckett, Richard Eisenbeis,
Caitlin Moore
Kusunoki's Garden of Gods
James Beckett, Rebecca Silverman,
Caitlin Moore, Richard Eisenbeis
Akane-banashi
Rebecca Silverman, Caitlin Moore,
Richard Eisenbeis, James Beckett

Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
Rebecca Silverman, James Beckett,
Caitlin Moore, Richard Eisenbeis
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
Jairus Taylor, Christopher Farris,
Kevin Cormack
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4
Rebecca Silverman, Jairus Taylor,
Kevin Cormack

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2
Kennedy
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4
Richard Eisenbeis, Kevin Cormack,
Bolts
Snowball Earth
Rebecca Silverman, Richard Eisenbeis,
James Beckett, Caitlin Moore

An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess
Rebecca Silverman, Richard Eisenbeis,
James Beckett, Caitlin Moore
Killed Again, Mr. Detective?
Rebecca Silverman, James Beckett,
Richard Eisenbeis
Haibara's Teenage New Game+
Caitlin Moore, Rebecca Silverman,
James Beckett, Richard Eisenbeis

Kirio Fan Club
Rebecca Silverman, Caitlin Moore,
James Beckett, Richard Eisenbeis
Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Season 4
Bolts, Kevin Cormack
Petals of Reincarnation
Rebecca Silverman, Caitlin Moore,
James Beckett, Richard Eisenbeis

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3
Kevin Cormack, Richard Eisenbeis,
Jeremy Tauber
Classroom of the Elite Season 4: Second Year, First Semester
Richard Eisenbeis
The Ramparts of Ice
Rebecca Silverman, Richard Eisenbeis,
Caitlin Moore

Dorohedoro Season 2
Kennedy, Caitlin Moore,
Kevin Cormack, Jairus Taylor
Always a Catch!
Rebecca Silverman, James Beckett,
Caitlin Moore, Richard Eisenbeis
The Beginning After the End Season 2
Lucas DeRuyter

Rooster Fighter
Richard Eisenbeis, Rebecca Silverman,
James Beckett, Caitlin Moore
Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring
Richard Eisenbeis, Rebecca Silverman,
James Beckett, Caitlin Moore
Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!
Richard Eisenbeis, Rebecca Silverman,
James Beckett, Caitlin Moore

Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Richard Eisenbeis, Rebecca Silverman,
James Beckett, Caitlin Moore
Witch Hat Atelier
Richard Eisenbeis, Rebecca Silverman,
James Beckett, Caitlin Moore
Drops of God
Richard Eisenbeis, Lucas DeRuyter,
James Beckett, Caitlin Moore

BEASTARS Final Season Part 2
James Beckett
The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, But an Appraiser (Provisional)
Richard Eisenbeis, Rebecca Silverman,
James Beckett, Caitlin Moore
The Food Diary of Miss Maid
Richard Eisenbeis, Rebecca Silverman,
James Beckett, Caitlin Moore
discuss this in the forum (98 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

Season Preview Guide homepage / archives