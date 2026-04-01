The Spring 2026 Anime Preview Guide

Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2026 Anime Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our team of critics writes up their impressions instantly, to be posted here as they go along. Each critic will cover as many shows as they can handle, giving you alternate takes on almost every show.
The guide is ongoing, organized by series, and updated multiple times a day. Throughout the next two weeks, we'll be updating as often as possible with new perspectives on new episodes from our team of critics. New reviews will be posted as soon as they're written, with each critic's name being added to the roster beneath the show's title. Check back a couple of times every day during the guide, and you're likely to see new shows pop up with multiple takes to enjoy!
Please remember that this is a preview guide. It is designed to give you a taste of the first episode of a show with a preliminary opinion and a few thoughts on whether or not the show has potential. These are not intended to be blanket judgments of these series as a whole. All reviews use the same rating scale: 1-5, with 1 being the lowest.
This tale of an outcast goddess of death who makes delicious food and tries to do good deeds as penance for being, you know, a goddess of death, is prickly and weird, and I think I love it.― Fairytales play a significant role in human society. They stand in as simplistic moral education, tales of punishment and reward. They are also expressions of psychological and philosophical experimentation. Fai...
The Spring Anime Preview Guide continues with MAO, the latest series from Rumiko Takahashi! Also check out our reviewers' thoughts on Ghost Concert: missing Songs, Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun, Ascendance of a Bookworm, and more!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2026 Anime Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our team of critics writes up their impressions instantly, to ...
In a world that demands perfection insofar as we're creating algorithms to streamline the humanity out of art, the cast sings that "imperfection is fine" and that it's what is necessary to make us human.― It felt like a full-circle career moment. There I was, in Japan, mostly for the annual AnimeJapan event coverage. This is my third year flying out of the country to intermingle with Japanese compan...
It’s painful to read this flawed yet sympathetic character slide further towards self-destruction, but that’s all part of the dark appeal of Oshi no Ko.― For readers wanting to catch up on the manga story after the point where the anime adaptation's second season left off, volume nine is the place to start. Oshi no Ko's anime maintains close fidelity to its manga source, and the four volumes covered...
Luci's mission becomes greater than just her own situation; she's the woman who will take back what other women lost and rewrite the narrative.― Estelle spent most of her life defying gender norms. As an orphaned girl, she wanted to be in a position to protect rather than be protected, and to that end, she became one of her country's first lady knights. She continued her rise to the top, proving all...
Bad news about Sony's PlayStation pricing is tempered by an interview about Screamer in this week's column.― Welcome back, folks! This past weekend, I was lucky enough to get invited onto the Axe of the Blood God podcast to discuss the .hack//IMOQ games, as well as the rest of the early .hack franchise. It was a great time, I deeply enjoyed getting to speak with Victor and Harper, and I'd love to do...
Brian brings us to the end of the beginning in the final part of his history of Evangelion fandom.― So, ADV had just announced that they had acquired the North American rights to the Evangelion TV series. Not only that, but they also promised a version with all new animation, confusing Western fans. And how did Gainax respond to the news? Four days after ADV's announcement, Michael House, Gainax's i...
Franchise also announces new Kamen Rider MY-TH series, live-action films, game project― Toei announced on Friday the establishment of a "The Kamen Rider Animated" label for animated film projects in the Kamen Rider franchise. The first work will be a co-production between Aniplex and Shirogumi. ┌──── KAMEN RIDER ────┐ THE KAMENRIDER ANIMATED Aniplex・白組とタッグ└──── 55th GOGO!! ────┘現在企画進行中！続報を...
The show is still taking advantage of the timeskip to tell a slightly more mature story; most of the cast is given a lot more depth, the symbolism is stronger, and the animation has greatly improved.― The status quo has shifted, the villains are in power, and the Rising Volt Tacklers are on the back foot. But now that they're finally back together, it's time to start launching a counterattack or at ...
Is it the return of Astro Toy? No, it's just Coop and Chris waxing eloquent about the pains and joys of collecting anime toys.― Is it the return of Astro Toy? No, it's just Coop and Chris waxing eloquent about the pains and joys of collecting anime toys. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network. @RiderStrike @BWProwl @L...