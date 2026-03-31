Dan Da Dan Manga Listed to Take 1-Month Break, But Editor States Manga Will Continue as Scheduled (Updated)

Series returns on May 5

Image via www.viz.com © Yukinobu Tatsu, Shueisha, Viz Media

The latest chapter of Yukinobu Tatsu 's DAN DA DAN manga on Shonen Jump+ announced on Tuesday that the series will take a break for a month and return on May 5. Update: DAN DA DAN manga editor Shihei Lin posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday that there was a mistake in the preview and that there actually is a new chapter coming next Tuesday.

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both publish the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Ghosts, monsters, aliens, teen romance, battles...and the kitchen sink! This series has it all! Takakura, an occult maniac who doesn't believe in ghosts, and Ayase, a girl who doesn't believe in aliens, try to overcome their differences when they encounter the paranormal! This manga is out of this world!

The manga won an award at the 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards in January.

Tatsu serializes the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service. Shueisha shipped the 22nd compiled book volume on January 5 and will ship the 23rd volume on April 3. Viz Media also publishes the series physically. Viz shipped the 17th volume on February 3, and will ship the 18th volume on April 7.

The third season of the anime will premiere in 2027.

The second season debuted on television on July 3 and aired on MBS and TBS in the "Super Animeism Turbo" programming block. Crunchyroll , Netflix , and Hulu are streaming the series. The second season ended on September 18 with its 12th episode.

The first season premiered in Japan in October 2024 on TBS and MBS 's Super Animeism TURBO programming block. Netflix , Crunchyroll , and Hulu streamed the anime worldwide. The season had 12 episodes.

Update: Added post from editor Shihei Lin claiming that the preview in the manga chapter was incorrect. Thanks, blahmoomoo. Source: Shihei Lin 's X/Twitter account

Source: Shonen Jump+