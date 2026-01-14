News
Unmei no Makimodo Shi, Cosmos, DAN DA DAN, More Win 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole, Hirayasumi

The judging committee of the 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards announced this year's winners on Wednesday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,300).

unmei
Image via Shogakukan
© Fūta Kimura, Shogakukan
Title: Unmei no Makimodo Shi
Author(s): Fūta Kimura
Serialized in Monthly Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)

cosmos
Image via Shogakukan
© Ryūhei Tamura, Shogakukan
Title: Cosmos
Author(s): Ryūhei Tamura
Serialized in Sunday GX (Shogakukan)

dandadan
Image via Shogakukan
© Yukinobu Tatsu, Shueisha
Title: DAN DA DAN
Author(s): Yukinobu Tatsu
Serialized in Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha)

mole
Image via Shogakukan
© Natsumi Eguchi, Kodansha
Title: Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole
Author(s): Natsumi Eguchi
Serialized in Morning (Kodansha)

hirayasumi
Image via Shogakukan
© Keigo Shinzō, Shogakukan
Title: Hirayasumi
Author(s): Keigo Shinzō
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)

Moto Hagio (The Poe Clan) received the Special Jury Prize.

Other nominees this year included: Uchi no Inu ga Koneko Hiroimashita. (Dog Meets Baby Cats!!), Fall in Love, You False Angels , Jumbo Max, Hi no Kamisama no Sōjinin Desu ga, Itsunomanika Hanayome to Shite Dekiai Sareteimasu, Firefly Wedding, and Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze.

Judges this year include: Genki Kawamura, Ako Shimaki, Kazuhiko Shimamoto, Kazutoshi Soyama, Shiho Takase, Bourbon Kobayashi, and Taiyo Matsumoto.

In 2023, Shogakukan stopped dividing the nominees into categories. Previous categories for the awards included: Best Children's Manga, Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga.

Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Kore Kaite Shine, Burning Kabaddi, Natsume Arata no Kekkon, and Puniru is a Kawaii Slime.

Sources: Shogakukan, Comic Natalie

