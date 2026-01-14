News
Unmei no Makimodo Shi, Cosmos, DAN DA DAN, More Win 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards
posted on by Alex Mateo
The judging committee of the 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards announced this year's winners on Wednesday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$6,300).Title: Unmei no Makimodo Shi
Author(s): Fūta Kimura
Serialized in Monthly Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)
Title: Cosmos
Author(s): Ryūhei Tamura
Serialized in Sunday GX (Shogakukan)
Title: DAN DA DAN
Author(s): Yukinobu Tatsu
Serialized in Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha)
Title: Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole
Author(s): Natsumi Eguchi
Serialized in Morning (Kodansha)
Title: Hirayasumi
Author(s): Keigo Shinzō
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)
Moto Hagio (The Poe Clan) received the Special Jury Prize.
Other nominees this year included: Uchi no Inu ga Koneko Hiroimashita. (Dog Meets Baby Cats!!), Fall in Love, You False Angels , Jumbo Max, Hi no Kamisama no Sōjinin Desu ga, Itsunomanika Hanayome to Shite Dekiai Sareteimasu, Firefly Wedding, and Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze.
Judges this year include: Genki Kawamura, Ako Shimaki, Kazuhiko Shimamoto, Kazutoshi Soyama, Shiho Takase, Bourbon Kobayashi, and Taiyo Matsumoto.
In 2023, Shogakukan stopped dividing the nominees into categories. Previous categories for the awards included: Best Children's Manga, Best Shōnen Manga, Best Shōjo Manga, and Best General Manga.
Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Kore Kaite Shine, Burning Kabaddi, Natsume Arata no Kekkon, and Puniru is a Kawaii Slime.
Sources: Shogakukan, Comic Natalie