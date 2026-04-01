Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

The best April Fool's Day "jokes" are the ones that make us laugh on April 1 — then make us gasp on April 2 when we realize they're actually, legitimately real. Do you think of any this year's pranks are for real?

🤜Their first fighting game is here!?🤛

Alya and the Others in a Sometimes Glitchy Fighting Game

Special promotional video now available✨

【Spinoff Production Green-Lit!】

Exaggerated TV Anime

“As a Reincarnated Zakoshi, I'll Use My Noise Skill” The protagonist is… Hollywood Zakoshisyoh (Voiced by Hollywood Zakoshisyoh) Yeah, that's great!

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━🔴

The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer

Will you call Spirytus too⁉ Phone Campaign☎️

🟠━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━🟢

As a part-timer at Spirytus Co., Ltd.

Let's give Part-timer-kun a “wake-up call”📞

How to Support The Jet-Black Wings ①

Watch the Urgent Free Stream #7!!

https://youtu.be/3bjm3lwZf9I

Watch and support the exploits of Shun Kaidō, The Jet-Black Wings ▶️✨

[SP]

How to Support The Jet-Black Wings ②

Judgment Knights of Thunder

Watch the 60-minute endurance video!!

https://youtu.be/eCDOEgI6uTw

Listen to The Jet-Black Wings BGM and show your support!🎧🔥 [SP]

✨Now You Can Be a Tres Magia!✨

From Gushing Over Magical Girls

The Tres Magia Heart Stick💝

Coming to toy stores nationwide!⁉

✨Four Ways to Play

♡Transformation Play ♡Special Move Play ♡True Form Play

♡Defeated by Enormita and in Dire Straits⁉ Play

You too can become a Tres Magia!💕

Hana-Kimi opened a special website for its April Fool's Day game.

┎┈┈┈┈┈┈┈☀️🕶️┒

Ikenai Taiyo

～ABC Won't Last!?～

Mini-Mini-Mini Game Project

┖┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┚

Beach season has started, so they went to Okinawa.

While taking a walk along the beach…?

Make sure to have lots of fun!🌸

Read the future revealed by the cards…

Can you believe it⁉️

A Man Who Defies the World of GL series has launched—

Chu: “I think starting today I'll become the quiet type.”

Pen: “…”

𓂃 𓈒 𓏸 Chronicles of Echo's is a dating sim!? 𓂃 𓈒 𓏸

Chronecho ~Sweet Private Time~

Special visuals revealed❣️

Why not give it your all again in this world?🫧

What!? The entire cafeteria menu is Pac-Man 's favorite food!?🍒

I wish it were like this every day!🍓🍪

◪Spring's Magic of New Encounters◪

The Otome Game Re:Zero -Starting Life in an Office-

The elite team assembled for the project consists of men with more than a few quirks

◪The Second Otome Game Is Here!?◪

Re:Zero -Starting Life in an Office-

With whom will you enjoy your time in this office?

Sega posted serveral “No April Fool's Jokes” images.

【New Merch！？Annoucnement】 Midori no Makibao

Makibao is at long last heading to space!🚀

Production of an ultra-giant Makibao plush toy has been green-lit! 🎉

Size: About 3 billion km🌎

Price: 30 trillion yen [about US$190 million] (tax included)💴

Whether it will fit in your room… is up to you

Did we miss any April Fool's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

Update: "Alya and the Others in a Sometimes Glitchy Fighting Game" has been corrected. Thanks, IceKirby.