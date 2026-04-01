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Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The best April Fool's Day "jokes" are the ones that make us laugh on April 1 — then make us gasp on April 2 when we realize they're actually, legitimately real. Do you think of any this year's pranks are for real?
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
🤜初の格闘ゲーム登場!?🤛— 『時々ボソッとロシア語でデレる隣のアーリャさん』公式 (@roshidere) March 31, 2026
『時々バグった挙動をする格ゲーのアーリャさん達』
スペシャルPV公開✨
⚡️政近 #天﨑滉平
⚡️アーリャ #上坂すみれ
⚡️有希 #丸岡和佳奈
⚡️マーシャ #藤井ゆきよ
⚡️綾乃 #会沢紗弥
⚡️リングアナウンサー #天﨑滉平https://t.co/iNllvHiJDa#ロシデレ #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/Pnn16k54NO
🤜Their first fighting game is here!?🤛
Alya and the Others in a Sometimes Glitchy Fighting Game
Special promotional video now available✨
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill
【スピンオフ制作決定！】— 転生貴族、鑑定スキルで成り上がる【公式】 (@kanteiskill) March 31, 2026
誇張版TVアニメ
『転生ザコシ、騒音スキルで成り上がる』
主人公は…
ハリウッドザコシショウ
（CV #ハリウッドザコシショウ）
ええやんええやん！
#鑑定スキル#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/jxGGlYtvnO
【Spinoff Production Green-Lit!】
Exaggerated TV Anime
“As a Reincarnated Zakoshi, I'll Use My Noise Skill” The protagonist is… Hollywood Zakoshisyoh (Voiced by Hollywood Zakoshisyoh) Yeah, that's great!
The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer
🔵━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━🔴— TVアニメ「拷問バイトくんの日常」公式🔨好評放送・配信中！ (@goumonbt_anime) March 31, 2026
#拷問バイトくんの日常
あなたもスピリタスに⁉電話企画☎️
🟠━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━🟢
「株式会社スピリタス」でバイトとして働く“アナタ”。
バイトくんに”モーニングコール”をしてあげよう📞#エイプリルフール#だけど本当にかかります pic.twitter.com/tKWaIKOWTO
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━🔴
The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer
Will you call Spirytus too⁉ Phone Campaign☎️
🟠━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━🟢
As a part-timer at Spirytus Co., Ltd.
Let's give Part-timer-kun a “wake-up call”📞
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.
#漆黒の翼 を応援する方法①— アニメ「斉木楠雄のΨ難」公式アカウント (@saikikusuo_PR) March 31, 2026
緊急無料配信第７弾を視聴しよう！！https://t.co/yYubbaacb3#漆黒の翼 こと海藤瞬の活躍を見て応援しよう▶️✨
［SP］ #斉木楠雄 #斉Ψ #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/UOo8jvXX4R
How to Support The Jet-Black Wings ①
Watch the Urgent Free Stream #7!!
https://youtu.be/3bjm3lwZf9I
Watch and support the exploits of Shun Kaidō, The Jet-Black Wings ▶️✨
[SP]
#漆黒の翼 を応援する方法②— アニメ「斉木楠雄のΨ難」公式アカウント (@saikikusuo_PR) March 31, 2026
ジャッジメント・ナイツ・オブ・サンダー
６０分耐久動画を視聴しよう！！https://t.co/vxQxcqxZAo#漆黒の翼 のBGMを聴いて応援だ🎧🔥
［SP］ #斉木楠雄 #斉Ψ #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/meYOXNEkz7
How to Support The Jet-Black Wings ②
Judgment Knights of Thunder
Watch the 60-minute endurance video!!
https://youtu.be/eCDOEgI6uTw
Listen to The Jet-Black Wings BGM and show your support!🎧🔥 [SP]
Gushing Over Magical Girls
✨これであなたもトランスマジア✨— TVアニメ「魔法少女にあこがれて」公式 (@mahoako_anime) March 31, 2026
TVアニメ「#魔法少女にあこがれて」
トレスマジアのハートステッキ💝
全国のおもちゃ売り場にて発売決定⁉
✨遊び方は4種類
♡変身遊び♡必殺技遊び♡真化遊び
♡エノルミータにやられて大ピンチ⁉遊び
あなたもトレスマジアになっちゃおう!💕#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/d36oybwg5P
✨Now You Can Be a Tres Magia!✨
From Gushing Over Magical Girls
The Tres Magia Heart Stick💝
Coming to toy stores nationwide!⁉
✨Four Ways to Play
♡Transformation Play ♡Special Move Play ♡True Form Play
♡Defeated by Enormita and in Dire Straits⁉ Play
You too can become a Tres Magia!💕
Hana-Kimi
Hana-Kimi opened a special website for its April Fool's Day game.
┎┈┈┈┈┈┈┈☀️🕶️┒— 「花ざかりの君たちへ」公式 (@hanakimi_anime) March 31, 2026
イケナイ太陽
～ABC続かない!?～
ミニミニミニゲーム企画
┖┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┚
海開きしたということで、沖縄に遊びに来た。
海沿いを散歩していると…？
たくさん遊んでね🌸https://t.co/71RvRERgkb#エイプリルフール#花ざかりの君たちへ pic.twitter.com/7C4EdTvfuF
┎┈┈┈┈┈┈┈☀️🕶️┒
Ikenai Taiyo
～ABC Won't Last!?～
Mini-Mini-Mini Game Project
┖┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┚
Beach season has started, so they went to Okinawa.
While taking a walk along the beach…?
Make sure to have lots of fun!🌸
Kuroko's Basketball
カードが示す未来を読み解いて・・・https://t.co/D48KlEZdtx#kurobas #エイプリルフール #タロットの世界 pic.twitter.com/cwZpNxdrV1— アニメ黒子のバスケ (@kurobasanime) March 31, 2026
Read the future revealed by the cards…
A Man Who Defies the World of BL
なんと⁉️— 【公式】絶対BLになる世界VS絶対BLになりたくない男 (@zettaiBL_noBL) March 31, 2026
『絶対GLになる世界VS絶対GLになりなくない女』が連載開始ーー。#エイプリルフール #絶対BL #紺吉 pic.twitter.com/NnETntviri
Can you believe it⁉️
A Man Who Defies the World of GL series has launched—
Hikaru Midorikawa
チュ「ボク、今日から無口キャラで行こうと思う。」— 緑川光 (@mdrkw_hikaru) March 31, 2026
ペン「◦◦◦」#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/PAeYyZDf2O
Chu: “I think starting today I'll become the quiet type.”
Pen: “…”
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
𓂃 𓈒 𓏸 #クロエコ が美少女ゲームに！？ 𓂃 𓈒 𓏸— クロエコ｜無職転生 〜異世界行ったら本気だす〜 クロニクル・オブ・エコーズ 公式 (@mushokutensei_C) March 31, 2026
『くろえこっ ~Sweet Private Time~』
特別ビジュアルを公開❣️
この世界で、もう一度本気だしませんか？🫧#無職転生 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/kaB6QmgsGt
𓂃 𓈒 𓏸 Chronicles of Echo's is a dating sim!? 𓂃 𓈒 𓏸
Chronecho ~Sweet Private Time~
Special visuals revealed❣️
Why not give it your all again in this world?🫧
One Piece
4.1— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) March 31, 2026
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
USOPP#ウソップ誕生祭2026#ONEPIECE#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/bc5gG2rJLI
Pac-Man
えっ！？ 食堂のメニューが全部パックマンの大好物に！？🍒— パックマン公式_JP (@BNEI_PACMAN_JP) March 31, 2026
毎日こうなればいいのにーー！🍓🍪#pacman #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/HQESEKBeGb
What!? The entire cafeteria menu is Pac-Man's favorite food!?🍒
I wish it were like this every day!🍓🍪
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
◪春がもたらす出会いの魔法◪— 『Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活』公式 (@Rezero_official) March 31, 2026
乙女ゲーム『Re:ゼロから始めるオフィス生活』
プロジェクトのために集められた精鋭メンバーたちは、一癖も二癖もある男性陣で──
🏢メインPV公開https://t.co/zhtW1fYrSe
🏢メインビジュアル公開
🏢#長月達平 書きおろしセリフ公開#リゼロ #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/f3rsCHdEMP
◪Spring's Magic of New Encounters◪
The Otome Game Re:Zero -Starting Life in an Office-
The elite team assembled for the project consists of men with more than a few quirks
◪乙女ゲーム第二弾が登場!?◪— 『Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活』公式 (@Rezero_official) March 31, 2026
『Re:ゼロから始めるオフィス生活』
このオフィスであなたは、誰と、どんな時間を満喫する？
▶︎主人公(あなた)
CV #高橋李依
▶︎同僚たち
CV #小林裕介 #天﨑滉平 #岡本信彦 #中村悠一 #江口拓也 #堀江由衣 https://t.co/zhtW1fYrSe#リゼロ #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/9K8L5dSZL9
◪The Second Otome Game Is Here!?◪
Re:Zero -Starting Life in an Office-
With whom will you enjoy your time in this office?
Sega
Sega posted serveral “No April Fool's Jokes” images.
今年もどうぞご利用くださいませ✨— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) March 30, 2026
Feel free to use this image!#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/KdRyYbRDGS
Studio Pierrot
【新商品！？情報】TVアニメ『みどりのマキバオー』— スタジオぴえろストア (@s_pierrot_store) March 31, 2026
マキバオー、ついに宇宙進出🚀
超巨大マキバオーぬいぐるみの制作が決定しました🎉
サイズ：約30億km🌎
金額 ：30兆円（税込）💴
お部屋に置けるかは…各自ご判断ください#エイプリルフール #みどりのマキバオー #マキバオー30周年 pic.twitter.com/BXbwbTI79H
【New Merch！？Annoucnement】 Midori no Makibao
Makibao is at long last heading to space!🚀
Production of an ultra-giant Makibao plush toy has been green-lit! 🎉
Size: About 3 billion km🌎
Price: 30 trillion yen [about US$190 million] (tax included)💴
Whether it will fit in your room… is up to you
Did we miss any April Fool's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
Update: "Alya and the Others in a Sometimes Glitchy Fighting Game" has been corrected. Thanks, IceKirby.
follow-up of Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history