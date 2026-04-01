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Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Final Fantasy VII, Apothecary Diaries, Fate/Grand Order, Gundam 00, NieR, Made in Abyss, Doraemon, & more!

Besides April Fool's Day, April 1 marks the start of the Japanese school year — hence the school-themed pranks mixed in with the rest:

The Apothecary Diaries

—To all our fans around the world
We'll be sharing our songs with you

We bring you the radiance of the heavens.

Leader, rapper

Main vocal

Visuals, main dancer

We bring you the radiance of the heavens.
Leader, visuals

We bring you the radiance of the heavens.
Main dancer

We bring you the radiance of the heavens.
Main vocals

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo

🌸This Spring, Let's Hajikeru!🌸
The Hajikerist Training Program is now open!🎊
✅We've received comments from our instructors!
✅Our New Student Campaign is now underway!
Sign up today!
We're waiting for you at the Hana-ge Dojo!

Chibi Godzilla Raids Again

📢Announcement📢
Chibi Godzilla Raids Again is getting a major makeover!?!?
The title has been changed to Tokimeki! Chibi Godzilla Prince♪, with a new story where the Chibi Kaiju aim to become top idols!!
The original creator is none other than Mochi Subira-sensei!
To celebrate this major makeover, we're revealing the first two pages!
Be sure to check out Mochi Subira-sensei's comments too👀

Doraemon

Looks like everyone's gathered at the vacant lot.👀

Wait! Is Nobita holding a recital in the vacant lot!?
Let's all cheer him on together! 📣

Dragon Ball

Fate/Grand Order

【From the Chaldea Public Relations Office】
At 12:00 AM on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, we identified a playful glitch causing non-standard content to appear in certain in-app displays and features.
We are currently investigating this issue, but we are confident it will be fully resolved by the end of today 【Wednesday, April 1】.

Final Fantasy VII

Kusunoki's Garden of Gods

┈┈┈┈🍃⛩️🍃┈┈┈┈
“The Daily Life of Saiga Harima
Anime adaptation coming soon…!?
┈┈┈┈🍃⛩️🍃┈┈┈┈
Harima Saiga, the Onmyoji who appears in
Kusunoki's Garden of Gods.
Unbelievably, production has been green-lit
for a spinoff anime starring him!?

The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a New Life

⊹₊── 　　 Cheat-Granting Mage
Character Reveal No. 29638!!
　　 “Donguri?”
　　　　　　　　　　　──⁺⊹
An elegant dog with long limbs.
Loves ten-gallon hats and tea.

Liar Game


With the anime premiering on 4/6 (Mon), we're urgently hiring staff!👼
Do you want to work at Liar Game?

Recruitment ad out now! 📣
✅ Get to work at luxury hotels and airports and feel like you're on vacation!✈️
✅ Masks provided to protect your identity㊙️
✅ Side jobs and part-time work accepted
✅ No fines or quotas
If you're considering a career change, be sure to check this out!

Made in Abyss

Movie Series 【Part 1】
Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi
has been renamed Made in Abyss: The Princess's Diary
by order of Faputa, the “Princess of the Hollows.”
▼A message from the Director, Faputa
“Faputa has taken over this movie!
Come to the theater to see Faputa's movie!”

Mobile Suit Gundam 00

◤◢◤◢◤ Breaking News ◢◤◢◤◢
The Movie “Celestial Being”
Will be released in theaters in 2314.
Four youths risk their lives. Together with Gundam

NieR:Automata

【NieR New Project】
Is hope born from the void?
Or is it despair in the guise of salvation?

Uma Musume

Midori no Makibao × Uma Musume
The prequel to the “O”s' “O”ll-Star Collaboration
“EPISODE O: The Encounter of the 'O's” out now!

Don't miss the m"O"ment when this miraculous c"O"llaboration comes to life!

You and I Are Polar Opposites

♡°˖✧━━━━━━━━━━━━━
The movie THE WITCH AND THE YETI
opens nationwide on Wednesday, April 1
━━━━━━━━━━━━✧˖°♡
A kind-hearted Yeti boy and a solitary Northern Witch.
The story depicts the irreplaceable bond and miracles woven by these two who were never meant to meet, opens nationwide on Wednesday, April 1🎥✨
The trailer for the film is out now☁️❄️
🔗https://youtu.be/cVIqbDTrPco
Additionally, the first 1 million people to purchase advance tickets will receive a THE WITCH AND THE YETI photo prop!👀💖
You and I Are Polar Opposites
Season 2
Premieres July 5, and will air every Sunday at 5:00 PM📺
Broadcast on 28 stations nationwide via the MBS/TBS network📅

Did we miss any April Fool's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV (2026-04-01 19:25)
follow-up of Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
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