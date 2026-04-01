Interest
Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Besides April Fool's Day, April 1 marks the start of the Japanese school year — hence the school-themed pranks mixed in with the rest:
The Apothecary Diaries
Pop Your Heart！— 『薬屋のひとりごと』アニメ公式 (@kusuriya_PR) April 1, 2026
《𝐛𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬》
Maomao
Xiaolan
Shisui
20XX.4.1 Debut#bubbles🫧#薬屋のひとりごと #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/aU7IJy2MZi
《Lee Entertainment Manager》— 『薬屋のひとりごと』アニメ公式 (@kusuriya_PR) April 1, 2026
Gaoshun
―世界中のファンへ
みなさんの歌を届けていきますよ#LeeEntertainment#薬屋のひとりごと #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/N3TUMQ7KdI
—To all our fans around the world
We'll be sharing our songs with you
天上の輝きをあなたに。— 『薬屋のひとりごと』アニメ公式 (@kusuriya_PR) April 1, 2026
《𝐄𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐳》
Jinshi
Basen
Lihaku
20XX.4.1 Debut#EdelGlanz💎#薬屋のひとりごと #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/xwH1sVbKNQ
We bring you the radiance of the heavens.
○*:.。..。.。o○*:.。— 『薬屋のひとりごと』アニメ公式 (@kusuriya_PR) April 1, 2026
Pop Your Heart！
We are bubbles
○*:.。..。.。o○*:.。
リーダー・ラップ担当
Maomao#bubbles 🫧#薬屋のひとりごと #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/bJLUg9pilB
Leader, rapper
○*:.。..。.。o○*:.。— 『薬屋のひとりごと』アニメ公式 (@kusuriya_PR) April 1, 2026
Pop Your Heart！
We are bubbles
○*:.。..。.。o○*:.。
メインボーカル
Xiaolan#bubbles 🫧#薬屋のひとりごと #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/BZoIaYDetG
Main vocal
○*:.。..。.。o○*:.。— 『薬屋のひとりごと』アニメ公式 (@kusuriya_PR) April 1, 2026
Pop Your Heart！
We are bubbles
○*:.。..。.。o○*:.。
ビジュアル担当・メインダンサー
Shisui#bubbles 🫧#薬屋のひとりごと #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/9Yh11f90FU
Visuals, main dancer
꧁——————————꧂— 『薬屋のひとりごと』アニメ公式 (@kusuriya_PR) April 1, 2026
天上の輝きをあなたに
Edel Glanz
💎—————————💎
リーダー・ビジュアル担当
Jinshi#EdelGlanz💎 #薬屋のひとりごと #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/m5kRPlM46n
We bring you the radiance of the heavens.
Leader, visuals
꧁——————————꧂— 『薬屋のひとりごと』アニメ公式 (@kusuriya_PR) April 1, 2026
天上の輝きをあなたに
Edel Glanz
💎—————————💎
メインダンサー
Basen#EdelGlanz💎#薬屋のひとりごと #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/08TD0ZPZPR
We bring you the radiance of the heavens.
Main dancer
꧁——————————꧂— 『薬屋のひとりごと』アニメ公式 (@kusuriya_PR) April 1, 2026
天上の輝きをあなたに
Edel Glanz
💎—————————💎
メインボーカル
Lihaku#EdelGlanz💎#薬屋のひとりごと #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/dSdoG8JdVn
We bring you the radiance of the heavens.
Main vocals
Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo
🌸この春、ハジける🌸#ハジケリスト養成プログラム が開設🎊— ボボボーボ・ボーボボ【公式】 (@bo_bobo_info) March 31, 2026
✅講師からのコメント到着！
✅新入門キャンペーン実施中！
お申し込みはお早めに！
鼻毛道場でお待ちしています！#エイプリルフール #ボボボーボ・ボーボボ #ボーボボお誕生日おめでとう pic.twitter.com/yYKSyHJ7f8
🌸This Spring, Let's Hajikeru!🌸
The Hajikerist Training Program is now open!🎊
✅We've received comments from our instructors!
✅Our New Student Campaign is now underway!
Sign up today!
We're waiting for you at the Hana-ge Dojo!
Chibi Godzilla Raids Again
📢お知らせ📢— ちびゴジラ【公式】 (@chibigodzi) March 31, 2026
『ちびゴジラの逆襲』が大リニューアル！？！？
タイトルを『トキ☆メキ！ちびゴジラプリンス♪』に変え、ちび怪獣たちがトップアイドルを目指すストーリーが始まる！！
原作者はあの「モちスびラ先生」！
今回は大リニューアルを記念して、冒頭2ページを大公開！… pic.twitter.com/AxAP4N4Qzt
📢Announcement📢
Chibi Godzilla Raids Again is getting a major makeover!?!?
The title has been changed to Tokimeki! Chibi Godzilla Prince♪, with a new story where the Chibi Kaiju aim to become top idols!!
The original creator is none other than Mochi Subira-sensei!
To celebrate this major makeover, we're revealing the first two pages!
Be sure to check out Mochi Subira-sensei's comments too👀
Doraemon
空き地にみんなが集まっているみたいだよ👀#エイプリルフール#映画ドラえもん#新・のび太の海底鬼岩城 pic.twitter.com/5POQeXNthf— 【ドラえもん公式】ドラえもんチャンネル (@doraemonChannel) March 31, 2026
Looks like everyone's gathered at the vacant lot.👀
なんと！のび太が空き地でリサイタル中!?— 【ドラえもん公式】ドラえもんチャンネル (@doraemonChannel) April 1, 2026
みんなもいっしょに応援してね📣#エイプリルフール#映画ドラえもん#新・のび太の海底鬼岩城 pic.twitter.com/aYZsKLMUYM
Wait! Is Nobita holding a recital in the vacant lot!?
Let's all cheer him on together! 📣
Dragon Ball
Fate/Grand Order
【カルデア広報局より】— 【公式】Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject) March 31, 2026
2026年4月1日(水)0:00より、アプリ内の一部表示や機能に正規のものでないものが混入する ゆかいな不具合 を確認いたしました。
本不具合につきまして現在調査中ではありますが、間違いなく本日【4月1日(水)いっぱい】で修正完了する見込みとなります。#FGO pic.twitter.com/wE9CHx3wJs
【From the Chaldea Public Relations Office】
At 12:00 AM on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, we identified a playful glitch causing non-standard content to appear in certain in-app displays and features.
We are currently investigating this issue, but we are confident it will be fully resolved by the end of today 【Wednesday, April 1】.
Final Fantasy VII
Weapons and Gear Returning!— FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS_EN｜FF7EC (@FFVII_EC_EN) March 30, 2026
Ever Crisis Academy weapons and gear will be back starting Mar. 31 7:00 PM PDT!
To celebrate their return, some of the gear is being improved!
Check out Tifa's and Aerith's gear!#FF7EC pic.twitter.com/6X2xTNvAyi
Kusunoki's Garden of Gods
┈┈┈┈🍃⛩️🍃┈┈┈┈— TVアニメ『神の庭付き楠木邸』公式アカウント (@kusunoki_anime) April 1, 2026
「播磨才賀の日常」
アニメ化が進行中…！？
┈┈┈┈🍃⛩️🍃┈┈┈┈
TVアニメ「#神の庭付き楠木邸」
本作に登場する、陰陽師・播磨才賀。
なんと、彼を主役に据えた
スピンオフアニメの制作が決定！？
▼詳細はこちらhttps://t.co/JJrBXMEa3c#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/XMS4NrUZn0
┈┈┈┈🍃⛩️🍃┈┈┈┈
“The Daily Life of Saiga Harima
Anime adaptation coming soon…!?
┈┈┈┈🍃⛩️🍃┈┈┈┈
Harima Saiga, the Onmyoji who appears in
Kusunoki's Garden of Gods.
Unbelievably, production has been green-lit
for a spinoff anime starring him!?
The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a New Life
⊹₊──— チー付与【公式】 (@chi_fuyo) March 31, 2026
チー付与アニメ
第29638弾キャラクター解禁!!
「どんぐり？」
──⁺⊹
手足の長い優雅な犬。
テンガロンハットと紅茶が好き。#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/g07mbRED8j
⊹₊── Cheat-Granting Mage
Character Reveal No. 29638!!
“Donguri?”
──⁺⊹
An elegant dog with long limbs.
Loves ten-gallon hats and tea.
Liar Game
／— TVアニメ『LIAR GAME -ライアーゲーム-』公式 (@liargame_anime) April 1, 2026
4/6(月)アニメ放送開始に伴い、スタッフ緊急募集👼#ライアーゲーム 事務局で働きませんか？
＼
求人CM公開！📣
✅高級ホテルや空港などで働けて旅行気分✈️
✅マスク支給で身バレ対策あり㊙️
✅副業・Wワーク歓迎
✅罰金・ノルマなし
転職をご検討中の皆様はぜひご覧下さい！#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/nKVKFWTqlo
／
With the anime premiering on 4/6 (Mon), we're urgently hiring staff!👼
Do you want to work at Liar Game?
＼
Recruitment ad out now! 📣
✅ Get to work at luxury hotels and airports and feel like you're on vacation!✈️
✅ Masks provided to protect your identity㊙️
✅ Side jobs and part-time work accepted
✅ No fines or quotas
If you're considering a career change, be sure to check this out!
Made in Abyss
劇場シリーズ【第1部】— アニメ「メイドインアビス」公式 (@miabyss_anime) April 1, 2026
『メイドインアビス 目覚める神秘』
は「成れ果ての姫」ことファプタの命により
『メイドインアビス ひめさま日記』
に変更になりました。
▼ファプタ監督よりコメント
「この映画はファプタが乗っ取ったそす！
ファプタの映画を見に劇場に来るそす！」#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/YS5ZPwGtye
Movie Series 【Part 1】
Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi
has been renamed Made in Abyss: The Princess's Diary
by order of Faputa, the “Princess of the Hollows.”
▼A message from the Director, Faputa
“Faputa has taken over this movie!
Come to the theater to see Faputa's movie!”
Mobile Suit Gundam 00
◤◢◤◢◤特報◢◤◢◤◢— ガンダム公式 (@gundam_info) March 31, 2026
映画『ソレスタルビーイング』
西暦2314年劇場公開決定。
4人の若者が、命を懸ける。ガンダムと共に――
▼予告映像を公開https://t.co/h3ajohS6K7#ソレスタルビーイング#エイプリルフール
◤◢◤◢◤ Breaking News ◢◤◢◤◢
The Movie “Celestial Being”
Will be released in theaters in 2314.
Four youths risk their lives. Together with Gundam—
NieR:Automata
【NieR 新プロジェクト 制作血定】— NieR公式PRアカウント (@NieR_JPN) March 31, 2026
虚無に生まれるは、希望か。
それとも、救済という名の絶望か。
━━━Coming Soon...... pic.twitter.com/nBdtqQEF12
【NieR New Project】
Is hope born from the void?
Or is it despair in the guise of salvation?
Uma Musume
TVアニメ『 #みどりのマキバオー 』×『 #ウマ娘 』— ウマ娘プロジェクト公式アカウント (@uma_musu) April 1, 2026
“オー”たちの“オー”ルスターコラボ開催の前日譚
「EPISODE O “オー”たちの邂逅」公開！
“オー”も白い奇跡のコラボが生まれる瞬間をぜひご覧ください！https://t.co/UnT5XNGjhV#マキバオー30周年 #ウマ娘_エイプリルフール #ぱかチューブ pic.twitter.com/zXIsxV14dV
Midori no Makibao × Uma Musume
The prequel to the “O”s' “O”ll-Star Collaboration
“EPISODE O: The Encounter of the 'O's” out now!
Don't miss the m"O"ment when this miraculous c"O"llaboration comes to life!
You and I Are Polar Opposites
⚠️エイプリルフールの企画です。— 正反対な君と僕 公式 (@seihantai_x) March 31, 2026
⚠️この映画は架空のものであり、実際の公開および前売券の販売はございません。
♡°˖✧━━━━━━━━━━━━━
The movie THE WITCH AND THE YETI
opens nationwide on Wednesday, April 1
━━━━━━━━━━━━✧˖°♡
A kind-hearted Yeti boy and a solitary Northern Witch.
The story depicts the irreplaceable bond and miracles woven by these two who were never meant to meet, opens nationwide on Wednesday, April 1🎥✨
The trailer for the film is out now☁️❄️
🔗https://youtu.be/cVIqbDTrPco
Additionally, the first 1 million people to purchase advance tickets will receive a THE WITCH AND THE YETI photo prop!👀💖
You and I Are Polar Opposites
Season 2
Premieres July 5, and will air every Sunday at 5:00 PM📺
Broadcast on 28 stations nationwide via the MBS/TBS network📅
Did we miss any April Fool's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II