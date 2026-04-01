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Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Dragon Ball, Oshi no Ko, Uma Musume, Code Geass, Samurai Troopers, Sakamoto Days, Dragon Quest, & more!

It's April Fool's Day! Which means people making announcements which you're not quite sure if they're real or not — like these from the anime and manga world:

Code Geass

【Important】
Announcement on the Establishment of Code Geass Co., Ltd.
To mark this occasion, we have launched our corporate website and corporate introduction video.
▼ “Code Geass Co., Ltd.” Corporate Website
https://corp.geass.jp
▼ “Code Geass Co., Ltd.” Corporate Introduction Video

Date A Live

📛Date A Live Preschool📛
Today all the good children in the Seirei Class are spending their day full of energy and having fun💮
Let's take a quick peek at what they're up to👀

Dragon Ball

Dragon Quest

【‼️Breaking News‼️】
“Liquid Metal Slime” has been discovered on the ocean floor!
Expectations soar for a groundbreaking leap forward in equipment✨

Drift Spirits


Don！Kattsu！

Instead of the usual drifting sounds, what I heard was the sound of taiko drums!?
Don-chan and Kacchan put on a soul-stirring drift battle — not in Drift Spirits… but Taiko no Tatsujin Spirits!🔥🥁

Mononoke

">_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/
《You Can Be a Medicine Seller Starting Today!》
DX Exorcist's Sword on Sale Now!
_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/
【Price】5,290 yen (about US$33)
【Recommended Age】6 and up
【How to Purchase】Available from pharmacies nationwide
※Please note that purchase bonuses may vary by seller.

Namu Harumi (G-Buri-chan)

Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko DAILY NEWS EXTRA】
-April 1, 2025 edition-
Lake Ashi ×Oshi no Ko⁉ This year, Kana Arima, who has been appointed captain of a pirate ship, is set to wreak havoc around Lake Ashi…⁉
Interviews with sources have revealed Kana Arima has been officially appointed captain of a Hakone pirate ship.
Please check the article for details.

Palworld

Pragmata

Pragmata is a sequel to Mega Man?
“Actually, I've always admired him.”

Sakamoto Days

The Sakamoto Days X (formerly Twitter) account changed its account name to “Mrs. Sakamoto Days,” with an accompanying change in its banner image:

sakamoto-days-seasonal-visuals-april-2026
Courtesy of TMS Entertainment
©Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA, SAKAMOTO DAYS PROJECT

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

୨୧┈┈┈┈
Even if She Becomes a Magical Girl,
The Angel Next Door
Spoils Me Rotten
ʚTV Anime Green-Lit!?ɞ
　　　　　 　　　　　　　 　┈┈┈┈୨୧
“I will grant your wish―”

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Midori no Makibao x Uma Musume
The “O” -Star Collaboration is Here!
A truly miraculous collaboration featuring Makiba “O” and the “O”s from Uma Musume has begun!
The collaborations “O”pening video is now available!

Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers

❖━━━━━━━━━━━━━━❖
　Thank you for watching!
❖━━━━━━━━━━━━━━❖
In this week's
Samurai Troopers,
we intentionally aired
an episode that had already been broadcast.
We hope you'll continue
to support us.

Yowaki MAX Reijō nanoni, Ratsuwan Konyakusha-sama no Kake ni Notte Shimatta

Yowaki MAX Reijō [The Timid Young Lady to the Max]
　is now Tsuyoki ki MAX Reijō [The Confident Young Lady to the Max]!?
Overhauled from Yowaki MAX Reijō nanoni, Ratsuwan Konyakusha-sama no Kake ni Notte Shimatta,
Tsuyoki MAX Reijō nanoni, Ratsuwan Konyakusha-sama no Kake ni Notte Shimatta has been green-lit for production!?✨
Special visuals released!
Please continue to support the now-confident Pia and the timid Rufus!

Did we miss any April Fool's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II (2026-04-01 10:00)
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