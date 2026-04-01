Interest
Happy April Fool's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's April Fool's Day! Which means people making announcements which you're not quite sure if they're real or not — like these from the anime and manga world:
Code Geass
(2/2)— コードギアスプロジェクト (@GEASSPROJECT) March 31, 2026
設立に合わせて、企業HP・企業紹介映像を公開いたしました。
▼「株式会社コードギアス」企業HPhttps://t.co/LJ0xT61NLl
▼「株式会社コードギアス」企業紹介PV https://t.co/nloGt7rmGb #geassp#コードギアス#エイプリルフール
【Important】
Announcement on the Establishment of Code Geass Co., Ltd.
To mark this occasion, we have launched our corporate website and corporate introduction video.
▼ “Code Geass Co., Ltd.” Corporate Website
https://corp.geass.jp
▼ “Code Geass Co., Ltd.” Corporate Introduction Video
Date A Live
📛デート・ア・プリスクール📛— デート・ア・ライブ[公式] (@date_a_info) March 31, 2026
せいれい組のよいこのみんなは、今日もげんきにたのしくすごしています💮
ちょっとだけ、みんなのようすをのぞいてみよう👀#エイプリルフール#date_a_live pic.twitter.com/78L1ZpAz0N
📛Date A Live Preschool📛
Today all the good children in the Seirei Class are spending their day full of energy and having fun💮
Let's take a quick peek at what they're up to👀
Dragon Ball
[Pre-Orders Available]— DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 31, 2026
Scouter Pro Max: The next generation in wearable devices.#AprilFools pic.twitter.com/TU5qNCKVef
Dragon Quest
【‼️速報‼️】— ドラゴンクエスト宣伝担当 (@DQ_PR) March 31, 2026
海底で「はぐレアメタル」が発見されました！
装備品の飛躍的な発展に期待が高まります✨#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/NgdGTnd73y
【‼️Breaking News‼️】
“Liquid Metal Slime” has been discovered on the ocean floor!
Expectations soar for a groundbreaking leap forward in equipment✨
Drift Spirits
／— ドリフトスピリッツ公式 (@drispi_info) March 31, 2026
ドン！カッ！
＼
いつものドリフト音ではなく、聞こえてきたのは太鼓の音！？
「ドリフトスピリッツ」……ではなく「太鼓の達人スピリッツ」として、どんちゃん、かっちゃんが魂のドリフトバトルを魅せる！🔥🥁#ドリスピ #太鼓の達人 #エイプリルフール #コラボは本当 pic.twitter.com/1sWede6odg
／
Don！Kattsu！
＼
Instead of the usual drifting sounds, what I heard was the sound of taiko drums!?
Don-chan and Kacchan put on a soul-stirring drift battle — not in Drift Spirits… but Taiko no Tatsujin Spirits!🔥🥁
Mononoke
_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/— 『劇場版モノノ怪』公式@『蛇神』5.29公開 (@anime_mononoke) March 31, 2026
《君も今日から薬売り！》
DX退魔の剣 発売決定‼
_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/
【販売価格】5,290円
【対象年齢】6歳以上
【購入方法】全国の薬売りよりお買い求めください
※購入特典の種類は薬売りにより異なります。ご了承ください。#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/n2wspJ3Gmz
">_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/
《You Can Be a Medicine Seller Starting Today!》
DX Exorcist's Sword on Sale Now!
_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/
【Price】5,290 yen (about US$33)
【Recommended Age】6 and up
【How to Purchase】Available from pharmacies nationwide
※Please note that purchase bonuses may vary by seller.
Namu Harumi (G-Buri-chan)
I have an important announcement for everyone! pic.twitter.com/cL5h0GQ0Ua— はるみなまう📕Ｇブリ発売中 (@uryuuminene18) March 31, 2026
Oshi no Ko
【【#推しの子】DAILYNEWS 号外】— 『【推しの子】』TVアニメ公式 (@anime_oshinoko) March 31, 2026
－令和8年4月1日発行版－#芦ノ湖×【推しの子】⁉
今年は海賊船船長に就任の有馬かなが
芦ノ湖周辺で大暴れ…⁉
有馬かなの箱根海賊船の船長への就任が
決定した事が関係者への取材により明らかに。
詳細は記事をご確認頂きたい。#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/8A8hvHLmby
Oshi no Ko DAILY NEWS EXTRA】
-April 1, 2025 edition-
Lake Ashi ×Oshi no Ko⁉ This year, Kana Arima, who has been appointed captain of a pirate ship, is set to wreak havoc around Lake Ashi…⁉
Interviews with sources have revealed Kana Arima has been officially appointed captain of a Hakone pirate ship.
Please check the article for details.
Palworld
🚨Love is in the air!— Palworld (@Palworld_EN) March 31, 2026
A special announcement video about Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~
An unbelievable reveal that will shock Pal Tamers around the world!
Wishlist today!
(This is NOT an #AprilFoolsDay) pic.twitter.com/NALIhnuQdO
Pragmata
『プラグマタ』は『ロックマン』の続編？— 「プラグマタ」公式 (@PRAGMATA_JP) April 1, 2026
「実は、昔から憧れてたんだ。」#プラグマタ #ロックマン #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/fRlw1U229S
Pragmata is a sequel to Mega Man?
“Actually, I've always admired him.”
Sakamoto Days
The Sakamoto Days X (formerly Twitter) account changed its account name to “Mrs. Sakamoto Days,” with an accompanying change in its banner image:
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
୨୧┈┈┈┈— TVアニメ『お隣の天使様にいつの間にか駄目人間にされていた件』【公式】 (@tenshisama_PR) March 31, 2026
『魔法少女になっても
お隣の天使様にいつの間にか
駄目人間にされていた件』
ʚ TVアニメ化決定！？ɞ
┈┈┈┈୨୧
「あなたの願い叶えます――」#お隣の天使様#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/oDz1pY7hJY
୨୧┈┈┈┈
Even if She Becomes a Magical Girl,
The Angel Next Door
Spoils Me Rotten
ʚTV Anime Green-Lit!?ɞ
┈┈┈┈୨୧
“I will grant your wish―”
Uma Musume Pretty Derby
TVアニメ『 #みどりのマキバオー 』×『 #ウマ娘 』— ウマ娘プロジェクト公式アカウント (@uma_musu) March 31, 2026
“オー”たちの“オー”ルスターコラボ開催！
マキバ“オー”とウマ娘の“オー”たちによる“オー”も白い奇跡のコラボが開幕！
コラボ“オー”プニング映像公開中！https://t.co/fuJd055LeL#マキバオー30周年 #ウマ娘_エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/MQYijDmAjd
Midori no Makibao x Uma Musume
The “O” -Star Collaboration is Here!
A truly miraculous collaboration featuring Makiba “O” and the “O”s from Uma Musume has begun!
The collaborations “O”pening video is now available!
Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers
❖━━━━━━━━━━━━━━❖— TVアニメ『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』公式 (@samuraitroo_pr) March 31, 2026
ご視聴ありがとうございました！
❖━━━━━━━━━━━━━━❖
今週の
『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』で
放送ずみの作品を、わざと
放送してしまいました。
これからも、どうか、
応援してください。#サムライトルーパー#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/jb47HzvkGk
❖━━━━━━━━━━━━━━❖
Thank you for watching!
❖━━━━━━━━━━━━━━❖
In this week's
Samurai Troopers,
we intentionally aired
an episode that had already been broadcast.
We hope you'll continue
to support us.
Yowaki MAX Reijō nanoni, Ratsuwan Konyakusha-sama no Kake ni Notte Shimatta
꧁#弱気MAX令嬢 が— 『強気MAX令嬢は、弱気婚約者様を賭けに乗せてしまった』アニメ公式 (@yowaki_max) March 31, 2026
#強気MAX令嬢 に！？꧂
TVアニメ『弱気MAX令嬢なのに、辣腕婚約者様の賭けに乗ってしまった』から変更して、
『強気MAX令嬢は、弱気婚約者様を賭けに乗せてしまった』制作決定！？✨
特別ビジュアルを公開！
今後とも強気になったピアと弱気なルーファスを応援してください！ pic.twitter.com/KQKFAcOviw
Yowaki MAX Reijō [The Timid Young Lady to the Max]
is now Tsuyoki ki MAX Reijō [The Confident Young Lady to the Max]!?
Overhauled from Yowaki MAX Reijō nanoni, Ratsuwan Konyakusha-sama no Kake ni Notte Shimatta,
Tsuyoki MAX Reijō nanoni, Ratsuwan Konyakusha-sama no Kake ni Notte Shimatta has been green-lit for production!?✨
Special visuals released!
Please continue to support the now-confident Pia and the timid Rufus!
Did we miss any April Fool's Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!