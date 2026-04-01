Shift Up Announces New 'Partnership' with Shinji Mikami's Unbound Game Studio

Company's official website notes "acquisition" of Unbound

Hyung-Tae Kim 's game studio SHIFT UP announced on Wednesday a new "partnership" with Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami 's new Unbound Studios. SHIFT UP 's official website calls the partnership an "acquisition," while the announcement video calls it a "publishing partnership."

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will handle publishing for Unbound's future game projects, and it will also integrate talent from Unbound to expand its new PC and console-based pipeline.

Mikami directed the first Resident Evil game in 1996, its remake in 2002, Resident Evil 4 in 2005. He also directed Dino Crisis in 1999. He directed his final game for CAPCOM , God Hand , in 2006.

Mikami founded PlatinumGames with Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inaba in 2006, where he directed Vanquish , before leaving in 2010.

Mikami founded Tango Gameworks in March 2010. The company released The Evil Within in 2014, The Evil Within 2 in 2017, and Ghostwire: Tokyo in March 2022. Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally scheduled to launch in 2021. Mikami and Tango Gameworks launched the rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023.

He founded Unbound in 2022 and left Tango in 2023.

SHIFT UP is best known for its 2024 game Stellar Blade , and its 2022 mobile game GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE .