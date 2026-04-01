Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After Game Launches for Switch on April 16

Episodes originally launched as part of Muv-Luv Alternative Chronicles

aNCHOR Co., Ltd. announced on Monday that it will release standalone editions of the four episodes of Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After in Japan for Nintendo Switch digitally on April 16.

The Muv-Luv 20th Odyssey Box shipped in Japan in March 2024 and originally featured the episodes together on Switch.

The Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After visual novel originally debuted as individual chapters featured in each volume of the Muv-Luv Alternative Chronicles side stories from 2011-2013. Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After collected all the chapters and launched in English for PC via Steam in 2021.

Muv-Luv Girls Garden , DMM Games and KMS Games' "super-classic-style school x bishōjo (beautiful girl) story x battle" game, launched on DMM Games last September.

aNCHOR Co., Ltd. announced in August 2024 a new strategy role-playing game in the Muv-Luv franchise tentatively titled Muv-Luv Tactics.