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Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After Game Launches for Switch on April 16
posted on by Anita Tai
aNCHOR Co., Ltd. announced on Monday that it will release standalone editions of the four episodes of Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After in Japan for Nintendo Switch digitally on April 16.
The Muv-Luv 20th Odyssey Box shipped in Japan in March 2024 and originally featured the episodes together on Switch.
The Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After visual novel originally debuted as individual chapters featured in each volume of the Muv-Luv Alternative Chronicles side stories from 2011-2013. Muv-Luv Unlimited: The Day After collected all the chapters and launched in English for PC via Steam in 2021.
Muv-Luv Girls Garden, DMM Games and KMS Games' "super-classic-style school x bishōjo (beautiful girl) story x battle" game, launched on DMM Games last September.
aNCHOR Co., Ltd. announced in August 2024 a new strategy role-playing game in the Muv-Luv franchise tentatively titled Muv-Luv Tactics.