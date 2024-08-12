Muv-Luv Franchise Gets Strategy RPG Muv-Luv Tactics

to have crowdfunding campaign for game

aNCHOR Co., Ltd. announced on Monday a new strategy role-playing game in the Muv-Luv franchise tentatively titled Muv-Luv Tactics . The company streamed a teaser trailer:

aNCHOR will reveal more information at a "Muv-Luv Day" event on October 19. The company is planning to have a crowdfunding campaign for the game.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

aNCHOR Co., Ltd. and fuzz Co., Ltd. released the Nintendo Switch versions of the Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative games globallly on July 11. The games got Switch releases in Japan on March 28.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise , inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .

The first season of the Muv-Luv Alternative anime premiered in October 2021 in Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired. Season 2 launched in October 2022.

Source: Email correspondence