Muv-Luv, Muv-Luv Alternative Games' Switch Versions Head West on July 11

Remastered games get separate releases, "Double Pack" bundle

Image courtesy of aNCHOR Co., Ltd., fuzz Co., Ltd. © Muv-Luv: The Answer

Muv-Luv

Muv-Luv Alternative

Muv-Luv Remastered

Co., Ltd. and fuzz Co., Ltd. announced on Monday that they will release theSwitch versions of theandgames globallly on July 11.andwill get separate releases as well as a "Double Pack" bundle with both games.

The games got Switch releases in Japan on March 28.

The visual novel's story follows humans who wage a long battle against the extraterrestrial species BETA, with humanoid weapons known as Tactical Surface Fighters.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise , inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .

The first season of the Muv-Luv Alternative anime premiered in October 2021 in Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired. Season 2 launched in October 2022.

