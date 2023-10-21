Muv-Luv, Muv-Luv Alternative Games Head to Nintendo Switch Next Spring

Game developer aNCHOR revealed during an online event on Saturday that the Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative games are coming to the Nintendo Switch next spring. The company also added that the Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse prequel story Teito Moyu (Burning of the Imperial Capital) is coming to PC via Steam in November. A special site for the game will launch on October 23.

Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative will not only be available on Switch via download, but also in retail packages with bonuses.

The story follows humans who wage a long battle against the extraterrestrial species BETA, with humanoid weapons known as Tactical Surface Fighters.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise, inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .

The first season of the Muv-Luv Alternative anime premiered in October 2021 in Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired. Season 2 launched in October 2022.

Sources: Famitsu via Gematsu