Muv-Luv Alternative Anime Reveals New Promo Video, More Cast, October 6 Debut

Theme song artists, new visual also revealed for upcoming series

The official website for the Muv-Luv Alternative anime began streaming the show's third promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals more cast and the show's October 6 premiere date on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block.

The website also revealed a new visual for the series, and the show's theme song artists. V.W.P will perform the opening theme song "Rinne" (Reincarnation), and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform the ending theme song "Tristar." The above video previews both theme songs.

The new cast members include:

Miku Itō as Sasaki Chizuru

as Sasaki Chizuru Iori Saeki as Kei Ayamine

as Kei Ayamine Takako Tanaka as Miki Tamase

as Miki Tamase Lynn as Mikoto Yoroi

Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

The previously revealed cast includes:

Kōichi Kamiki as Takeru Shirogane

as Takeru Shirogane Tomori Kusunoki as Sumika Kagami

as Sumika Kagami Karin Nanami as Meiya Mitsurugi

The story is about humans who wage a long battle against the extraterrestrial species BETA, with humanoid weapons known as Tactical Surface Fighters.

Yukio Nishimoto ( Animal Yokocho , The Galaxy Railways , Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 ) is directing the anime at Flagship Line and Yumeta Company x Graphinica . Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Baki , GATE , Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Sakura Wars the Animation ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Takuya Tani ( Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , One Room , Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn ) is designing the characters. Evan Call ( Schwarzes Marken , Violet Evergarden ) is composing the music.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise, inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .