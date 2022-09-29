News
Muv-Luv Alternative Anime Season 2's Video Previews Theme Songs
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the Muv-Luv Alternative anime began streaming the anime's second promotional video for the anime's second season on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Akatsuki o Ute" (Shoot the Dawn) by the anime song unit JAM Project and singer Minami Kuribayashi, and the ending theme song "Saikai" (Reunion) by the virtual singer group V.W.P.
JAM Project previously performed three different theme songs for three different versions of the original Muv-Luv Alternative game (the original release, the all-ages release, and the Xbox 360 release), making "Akatsuki o Ute" the band's fourth theme song for the franchise. V.W.P. previously performed the opening theme song for the anime's first season.
The season will premiere on Fuji TV's [+Ultra] programming block on October 5. Crunchyroll will stream the season as it airs in Japan.
The anime's first season premiered in October 2021 on Fuji TV's [+Ultra] programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired.
The story is about humans who wage a long battle against the extraterrestrial species BETA, with humanoid weapons known as Tactical Surface Fighters.
Yukio Nishimoto (Animal Yokocho, The Galaxy Railways, Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2) directed the anime at Flagship Line and Yumeta Company x Graphinica. Tatsuhiko Urahata (Baki, GATE, Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere, Sakura Wars the Animation) was in charge of the series scripts, and Takuya Tani (Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles, One Room, Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn) designed the characters. Evan Call (Schwarzes Marken, Violet Evergarden) composed the music.
After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien (Rumbling Hearts), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.
Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse, a light novel spinoff of the franchise, inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken, also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts.
Sources: Muv-Luv Alternative anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web