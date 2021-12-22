News
Muv-Luv Alternative Anime Gets 2nd Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for the Muv-Luv Alternative anime that the series will get a second season that will premiere in October 2022 on Fuji TV's [+Ultra] programming block. The account streamed a trailer that aired after the end of the 12th and final episode of the first season. Tomori Kusunoki, who voices Sumika Kagami, narrated the trailer:
The series' Blu-ray Disc box will ship on January 28, and it will include an original drama CD with part of Muv-Luv's "EXTRA" episode.
The anime premiered on October 6 on Fuji TV's [+Ultra] programming block. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
The cast includes:
- Kōichi Kamiki as Takeru Shirogane
- Tomori Kusunoki as Sumika Kagami
- Karin Nanami as Meiya Mitsurugi
- Miku Itō as Sasaki Chizuru
- Iori Saeki as Kei Ayamine
- Takako Tanaka as Miki Tamase
- Lynn as Mikoto Yoroi
- Ruriko Aoki as Yūko Kōzuki
- Sayumi Watabe as Marimo Jingūji
- Kanon Takao as Kasumi Yashiro
- Norio Wakamoto as Paul Radhabinod
The story is about humans who wage a long battle against the extraterrestrial species BETA, with humanoid weapons known as Tactical Surface Fighters.
Yukio Nishimoto (Animal Yokocho, The Galaxy Railways, Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2) directed the anime at Flagship Line and Yumeta Company x Graphinica. Tatsuhiko Urahata (Baki, GATE, Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere, Sakura Wars the Animation) was in charge of the series scripts, and Takuya Tani (Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles, One Room, Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn) designed the characters. Evan Call (Schwarzes Marken, Violet Evergarden) composed the music.
After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien (Rumbling Hearts), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.
Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse, a light novel spinoff of the franchise, inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken, also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts.
Sources: Muv-Luv Alternative anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie