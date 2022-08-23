Muv-Luv Alternative Anime Season 2's 1st Video Reveals October 5 Debut

1st season premiered in October 2021

The official website for the Muv-Luv Alternative anime revealed the first promotional video and main visual for the anime's second season. The video reveals the anime's October 5 premiere date on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block.

The anime's first season premiered in October 2021 on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired.

The cast includes:

The story is about humans who wage a long battle against the extraterrestrial species BETA, with humanoid weapons known as Tactical Surface Fighters.

Yukio Nishimoto ( Animal Yokocho , The Galaxy Railways , Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 ) directed the anime at Flagship Line and Yumeta Company x Graphinica . Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Baki , GATE , Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Sakura Wars the Animation ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Takuya Tani ( Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , One Room , Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn ) designed the characters. Evan Call ( Schwarzes Marken , Violet Evergarden ) composed the music.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise , inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .