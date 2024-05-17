Nyaaaanvy Cat Sumo Game Gets 6-Episode Series of Anime Shorts Starting on May 25

Developer Team DigitalMind announced on Friday that it and publisher Phoenixx Inc.'s Nyaaaanvy video game is getting a television anime. The anime series of shorts will air within TV Tokyo 's eeny meeny miney mo program that airs on Saturdays at 7:00 a.m. starting on May 25. The anime will also be available on Shinei Animation 's YouTube channel starting on May 31. The show will have six episodes.

The game released on Steam on February 22, but was available in Early Access from April 2022. The game also released for Nintendo Switch on February 22. The Nintendo listing describes the game:

“Nyanvy" is a mysterious creature that may or may not be a cat. There is only one way for "Nyanvy" to become a "Cat of Cats" to survive the big battle without falling off the stage!

Below is a release trailer for the game.

The anime will star:

Lesprit is producing the anime, and Shinei Animation is animating the work. Novelist Sei Yoshitsuki is writing the script, and Kyō Yatate is directing the anime.

Sources: Team DigitalMind's X/Twitter account, 4Gamer (maru)