Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Game Ends Service in July

Game that inspired multiple anime launched in August 2017

Image via Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story game's X/Twitter account ©Magica Quartet/Aniplex・Magia Record Partners

The X/Twitter account for thePC and smartphone game announced on Friday that the game will end service on the PC version on July 1 at 3:00 p.m. JST and for iOS and Android on July 31 at 3:00 p.m. JST.

The staff are working to release an "archive app" of the game to allow players to access certain offline parts of the game after it ends service.

The Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada in June 2019 and ended service in September 2020.

The game's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. The third and final season debuted in April 2022.

A new smartphone game in the franchise titled Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra will launch this year.