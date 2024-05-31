News
Netflix Reports Live-Action One Piece Series as Its #1 Viewed Show in 2nd Half of 2023
posted on by Alex Mateo
The company also revealed that the live-action show more than doubled the views for the One Piece anime and films on the service.
Several other anime and anime-related series ranked in the top #100 spots. The live-action series based on Yoshihiro Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho manga ranked at #66 with 16.5 million total views and 69.2 million hours viewed. The second season of Baki Hanma ranked at #86 with 14 million views and 160.7 million hours viewed. Finally, the television anime of writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka's My Happy Marriage (Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon) light novel series ranked at #95 with 13.2 million views and 64.2 million hours viewed.
The live-action One Piece series ranked #1 on Netflix's global English-language television rankings for three straight weeks on the service.
The live-action series debuted exclusively on Netflix last August. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. It will have a second season.
The second season will add Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens. Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda will serve as executive producer.
Deadline reports that filming will begin in June with an expected 2025 release date.
Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.
Sources: Netflix, One Piece franchise's Instagram page, Eiga.com