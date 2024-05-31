Netflix Reports Live-Action One Piece Series as Its #1 Viewed Show in 2nd Half of 2023

Series had 71.6 million total views with 541.9 million hours viewed

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Dear Child

Netflix

revealed last week in its "What We Watched" report for the second half of 2023 that the Hollywood live-action series of'smanga was the #1 viewed show on the service from July-December. The series had 71.6 million total views with 541.9 million hours viewed. By comparison, the second-most watched serieshad 52.5 million total views with 252.8 million hours viewed.calculates the total views as total hours viewed divided by runtime.

The company also revealed that the live-action show more than doubled the views for the One Piece anime and films on the service.

Several other anime and anime-related series ranked in the top #100 spots. The live-action series based on Yoshihiro Togashi 's Yu Yu Hakusho manga ranked at #66 with 16.5 million total views and 69.2 million hours viewed. The second season of Baki Hanma ranked at #86 with 14 million views and 160.7 million hours viewed. Finally, the television anime of writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series ranked at #95 with 13.2 million views and 64.2 million hours viewed.

The live-action One Piece series ranked #1 on Netflix 's global English-language television rankings for three straight weeks on the service.

The live-action series debuted exclusively on Netflix last August. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. It will have a second season.

The second season will add Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda will serve as executive producer.

Deadline reports that filming will begin in June with an expected 2025 release date.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.