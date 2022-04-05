My Happy Marriage Novel Series Gets TV Anime

Promo video, visual, cast, staff unveiled

Writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation. An official website opened on Tuesday and revealed a promotional video, visual, cast, and staff.

The cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori

as Miyo Saimori Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoki Kudo

Takehiro Kubota ( Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly ) is directing the series at Kinema Citrus ( Made in Abyss ). Takao Abo ( 22/7 , Macross Frontier ) is in charge of storyboards and supervision. Ami Satо̄, Takahito Ōnishi, and Momoko Toyoda are writing the screenplay. Shōko Yasuda ( Happy Sugar Life ) is designing the characters. Yuushi Koshida ( Ghost in the Shell Arise ) is the 3DCG director. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden ) is composing the music.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. The novels' fifth volume shipped in July 2021. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

The manga debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 12. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed Agitogi, Tsukioka, and Rito Kohsaka 's My Happy Marriage manga adaptation of the light novel series, and it will launch it physically and digitally on June 21.

Sources: My Happy Marraige anime's website, Comic Natalie