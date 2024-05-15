1st 2 The Quintessential Quintuplets Visual Novels Get English Release on May 23

Games have both individual, double pack releases

TheStore andSwitch eShop began listing on Thursday the first two visual novels inwith a digital English release in the West by. Both titles have a slated release date of May 23.

The first visual novel, Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ , has the English title The Quintessential Quintuplets : Memories of a Quintessential Summer . The second visual novel, Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ , has the English title The Quintessential Quintuplets : Five Memories Spent With You . The games will have individual releases as well as a "double pack" release.

MAGES. developed The Quintessential Quintuplets : Memories of a Quintessential Summer game, which launched in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in March 2021.

MAGES. also developed The Quintessential Quintuplets : Five Memories Spent With You game, the video game adaptation of the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film. The game launched for PS4 and Switch in June 2022.

Gotōbun no Hanayome : Kanojo to Kawasu Itsutsu no Yakusoku (The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Exchanged With Five Girls), MAGES. ' third original console game in the franchise , released on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

MAGES. similarly developed the Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story game. Unlike the three visual novels, the game is a console version of the Gotōbun no Hanayome : Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle wo Gotōbun Dekinai. smartphone game. The smartphone game launched in October 2020. The console version contains only the fully voiced story part of the smartphone game. The console version launched in June 2023 for PS4 and Switch.