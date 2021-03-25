The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Gets Sequel

Announcement promo video, visual unveiled

The staff of Gotōbun no Hanayome ∬ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ), the series' second anime season, announced on Friday that the anime is getting a sequel. TBS Animation streamed an announcement promotional video, and the anime's official Twitter account unveiled a visual.

The anime's second season premiered on TBS on January 7. The season's final episode aired on Thursday . Crunchyroll is streaming the second season, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .

The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Kaori ( Endro~! , Yuyushiki , How to keep a mummy ) replaced Satoshi Kuwabara to direct the new season. Keiichirō Ōchi returned from the first season to oversee the series scripts. Bibury Animation Studio ( Azur Lane , Grisaia: Phantom Trigger ) replaced Tezuka Productions to animate the second season. Masato Katsumata ( Azur Lane assistant animation director) provided the character designs and serving as chief animation director. Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai returned to compose the music.

Nakano-ke no Itsuko (The Nakano Family's Quintuplets) perform the opening theme song "Gotōbun no Katachi" (Quintuplets' Shape) and the ending theme song "Hatsukoi" (First Love). The group is comprised of the five main female cast members.

Additional staff members include:

The anime featured a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Kodansha Comics is releasing Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the series in February.

